Local woman kidnapped at gunpoint | Local News

KANKAKEE – A Wisconsin man was arrested by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department on Friday following an incident in which a woman from Sauk village was held at gunpoint at a local motel. She was once a resident of Kankakee County.
Sheriff’s Police charged Danny S. Parnell, 45, of Janesville, Wisconsin, with aggravated illegal restraint, aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and illegal use of a weapon. He appeared in Kankakee County Circuit Court on Friday for a bond hearing in which Judge Bill Dickenson set his bond at $ 1 million, saying Parnell posed a threat to the community.
According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Downey, MPs were dispatched to a local motel in the 2700 block south of US Highway 45/52 shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on a report of illegal forcible confinement / kidnapping. The woman, tied at her ankles, was able to escape. She fled to another motel several blocks away where she was able to call 911, the statement said.
Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Kankakee Police Department, then located Parnell in the motel room. He was unconscious. It was later determined that Parnell was wanted on an outstanding warrant outside Wisconsin, the statement said.
A stolen gun that police say Parnell fired during the kidnapping and forcible confinement was found at the scene, the statement said.
The case is still under investigation at this time.
“My heart goes out to the victim in this case, who had a tremendous amount of courage to be able to escape and contact the police,” Downey said in the statement.
“I am grateful that our deputies, along with the Kankakee Police Department, were able to work so quickly to peacefully resolve such a dangerous situation and take Parnell into custody without incident.”
