Longwood Gardens and Kennett Middle School help PHS program tackle food insecurity – Daily Local

Longwood Gardens and Kennett Middle School’s Giving Gardens were among the major donors to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) nonprofit harvest program. A total of 13,285 pounds of commodities were donated to address food insecurity.

Now in its second year, PHS Harvest is a collective action initiative, supported by main sponsor Whole Foods Market, which focuses on increasing food production by enabling participants to plant food crops and share them with neighbors and organizations, such as food banks. About 2,600 harvest participants include community gardens, church groups, schools and camps, institutions and individuals.

“Food insecurity remains a significant challenge for many people in the Philadelphia area,” said Julianne Schrader Ortega, vice president and head of healthy neighborhoods for PHS. “The coronavirus has taken an additional toll on financially vulnerable neighbors, many of whom have faced unemployment and loss of income from the pandemic. This has only exacerbated food insecurity in historically disinvested communities. We are so grateful to all of these gardeners who continue to be committed to growing and sharing food with their neighbors. We can all be inspired by their example to garden and make our communities healthier. “

Among the major product donors to PHS Harvest:

• Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania – 2,642 pounds of produce

• Spring Gardens, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 1,419 pounds of produce

• Kennett Middle School Giving Garden, Landenberg, PA – 1,369 pounds of produce

• Werner’s Community Garden, Philadelphia – 950 pounds of produce

• City Harvest Community Garden, Philadelphia, PA – 525 pounds of produce

• Chester Eastside Garden Club, Chester, PA – 483 pounds of produce

• PHS Meadowbrook Farm, Jenkintown, PA – 312 pounds of produce

• Delaware Center for Horticulture Harvest Team, Wilmington, DE – 278 pounds of produce

• Greenhorn Gardens, Drexel Hill, PA – 206 pounds of produce

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 64 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties faced a food insecurity rate of at least 13%, while the population of 32 of those counties was at least 16.5 food insecure. % in September 2020.