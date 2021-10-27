Man shot dead, police officer injured near campus

A 31-year-old man was shot dead by Philadelphia police one block from campus around 3:25 p.m. on October 26. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Lankenau Hospital.

A 35-year-old Philadelphia police officer was also shot in the leg in the incident, which occurred at 5710 Overbrook Ave. The officer is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was shot dead by another policeman, according to several media.

Arthur Grover, director of the St. Joe’s Office of Public Safety and Security, wrote in an e-mail to The Hawk at 5:05 p.m. that it appeared, based on his communications with the St. Joe’s Police Department. Philadelphia, that the officer was struck by fire. ”

Several St. Joe’s students said they heard gunshots in the area at the time of the incident.

Two police officers had responded to a dispute between a landlord and a tenant on Overbrook Avenue, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, speaking at a press conference about three hours after the shooting. Outlaw said the two officers from the 19th District entered the house and were greeted by a suspect wielding a hammer and a pickaxe.

Outlaw said when the man refused to drop the guns, the 35-year-old officer responded by firing his Taser, briefly knocking the man down.

The argument moved outside where the man attacked the officers with weapons, Outlaw said. The officers then unloaded their weapons. At one point, the officer who had discharged his taser was hit in the leg by a gunshot, she said.

Philadelphia police first told local residents to stay inside, according to Eamonn O’Toole ’22, who lives in block 5700 where the incident occurred.

O’Toole was at home watching TV with her two roommates when they heard the gunshots outside. The men came out to see what was going on.

“I saw two cops running down the aisle,” O’Toole said. “I turned to my right and immediately saw 50 cops charging, guns in hand, and they charged right in front of me.”



O’Toole said he saw another woman standing outside the aisle.

“I saw her see the scene. Her face fell completely and her hands dug into her face, ”O’Toole said.

Caylah Harris, a community member who lives on Drexel Road, said the incident was “too close to be comfortable.”

“With the police swarms, I said, ‘Something big just happened’ because I heard the gunshots,” Harris said. “It looked like a hammer.”

Jessica Gonzalez ’22 also saw the police move in on her way to her home on Overbrook Avenue. Gonzalez watched alongside a crowd of returning students after their 2:30 p.m. classes ended.

“Everyone was just confused as to what was going on,” Gonzalez said. “It was just madness for a good few minutes that we stood there.”

Gonzalez was escorted to her home by an officer at the scene and told her to stay inside and not to leave.

“It was like two, three houses from where we [police officers] were all there, ”Gonzalez said. “So we just ran inside and some of our roommates were already here, and we stayed there the rest of the time. “

This is a developing story.

Tayler Washington ’22 contributed to this story.