Marijuana retail store to open in Memphis | Local News

Mom’s Kitchen was a longtime landmark in the city of Memphis, so many were disappointed to see it close in July 2020.

Soon a marijuana retail store will fill the space. The outlet will offer marijuana for both recreational and medicinal purposes to the public.

Pro Tem Mayor Eric Schneider has confirmed that Steve Francis, the owner of Country Smokehouse in Almont, bought the property with a partner and the city issued them an operating permit in late December. He said he was told the name of the new store would be Revive.

The facility was undergoing renovations but was actually supposed to be open now. Schneider said some things have happened with inspections that have slowed things down. To make up for the delay, Memphis City Council recently granted store owners a two-month extension because when the state issues a license, the business must follow guidelines and open within a certain time frame.

When it opens, the retail store will include a lobby, Schneider said, similar to an internet cafe where customers can grab coffee and snacks. After logging in, customers will be escorted to the commercial area of ​​the store where an employee will answer product questions and make sales. Customers will then exit the store through a back door.

“It’s very state regulated and there are a lot of things they have to do there, like put cameras on 24 hours a day, so the state can watch at all times,” said Schneider.

As for the growth transaction, currently proposed for an industrial zone at the northern end of Memphis, Schneider said the case has already been referred to the city’s planning commission and a second public hearing is pending. scheduled for July 14.

Any growth operation approved by the city would be limited to one harvest per year, and all licenses for marijuana facilities prohibit ingestion at city sites.

Schneider said the outdoor growing option would likely be the best for Memphis.

“No matter what you do, there will be a smell, but with the outside, the harvest is only in August and September, so that would be limited,” said Schneider. “Growing outdoors just has less of an impact overall.”

Context of the order

City council members discussed the possibility of allowing marijuana facilities at several meetings in 2020 before approving the ordinance in October. Michigan voters approved proposals to legalize the medical use of marijuana in 2008 and voted in favor of recreational use in 2018.

When Memphis officials reviewed the ordinance last fall, Schneider said the city had full powers as officials can report anyone who is not compliant with the state and also revoke the city approved license at any time. .

City council voted to limit the number of businesses allowed to a single license per type of facility, including a lab, retail location, testing lab, growth operation, or secure carrier.

The ordinance does not allow micro-businesses that would grow, process and sell in one place, Schneider said.

If the council believes businesses are not performing as expected, Schneider said the city can change the ordinance or remove it from its books with a majority vote.

The economic impact of the city’s businesses could be significant. Schneider said each license would cost the facility owner $ 5,000 per year, and money from state tax revenue could bring in an additional $ 1,700 per month, or even more.

City councilor opposes jars

Councilor Larry Wilson voted the only no on approving the new ordinance last fall. Today, he says he still opposes both the marijuana retail store about to open downtown and the plans for a grow operation in the north of the city.

Regarding the planning commission’s second public hearing on the matter set for July 14, Wilson said letters advising residents near the proposed growing property of the hearing had already been sent.

“I am also opposed to this one, I researched this and as the plants grow and mature there is a pungent smell if and if I lived next to it I would be very upset, “Wilson said, adding he also has research papers indicating that property values ​​near such a facility may be adversely affected.

Despite the regulations and state rules the city might impose on marijuana businesses, Wilson just doesn’t like the idea of ​​these types of establishments in Memphis.

“We’re so small, a square mile with 1,200 people and I know it’s good economically but I just think we’re too small,” Wilson said. “And I might just be an old fog that I don’t know, but I don’t think we need it here in Memphis.”

The owner of the new retail store, Steve Francis, could not be reached for comment.