Massachusetts Daily COVID-19 Case Report

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 4,654 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 cases by age group:
- 0-4 years: 2,185
- 5-9 years: 1,489
- 10-14 years: 1,500
- 15-19 years old: 2,696
- 20-29 years old: 8,841
- 30-39 years: 6,553
- 40-49 years: 4,720
- 50-59 years: 4,900
- 60-69 years: 4,081
- 70-79 years: 2,206
- 80+ years: 1,449
Trial:
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 59,517 new tests were carried out with a total of 44,490,508 molecular tests administered.
Antigen tests: A total of 10,959 new people have tested positive with 4,787,014 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of the percentage of positivity is 8.68%
Hospitalizations:
There are 729 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients who are in intensive care units, 22 intubated patients, 492 (67%) patients who would be fully vaccinated and 223 (31%) patients have been hospitalized with COVID- 19 related diseases.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19:
- New cases: 4,654
- Total number of cases: 1,663,904
- New deaths: 9
- Total number of deaths: 19,252
Probable cases of COVID-19
- New cases: 824
- Total number of cases: 145,405
- New deaths: 1
- Total number of deaths: 1,141
Vaccines:
- Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents: 5,371,776
- Booster doses administered: 3,024,530
Cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people:
- 9.9% of all fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.16% of fully vaccinated people were hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New confirmed cases: 398
- Total confirmed cases: 139,047
- New deaths: 1
- Total confirmed and probable deaths: 1,804
County of Hampshire:
- New confirmed cases: 167
- Total confirmed cases: 30,837
- New deaths: 0
- Total confirmed and probable deaths: 358
Franklin County:
- New confirmed cases: 32
- Total confirmed cases: 11,403
- New deaths: 0
- Total number of confirmed and probable deaths: 140
Berkshire County:
- New confirmed cases: 161
- Total confirmed cases: 26,169
- New deaths: 0
- Total confirmed and probable deaths: 378
Higher Education:
There were 3,547 new cases last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in higher education institutions. Over the past week, 72,111 new tests have been reported with a total of 15,872,383.