Massachusetts Daily COVID-19 Case Report

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 4,654 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group:

0-4 years: 2,185

5-9 years: 1,489

10-14 years: 1,500

15-19 years old: 2,696

20-29 years old: 8,841

30-39 years: 6,553

40-49 years: 4,720

50-59 years: 4,900

60-69 years: 4,081

70-79 years: 2,206

80+ years: 1,449

Trial:

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 59,517 new tests were carried out with a total of 44,490,508 molecular tests administered.

Antigen tests: A total of 10,959 new people have tested positive with 4,787,014 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of the percentage of positivity is 8.68%

Hospitalizations:

There are 729 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients who are in intensive care units, 22 intubated patients, 492 (67%) patients who would be fully vaccinated and 223 (31%) patients have been hospitalized with COVID- 19 related diseases.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19:

New cases: 4,654

Total number of cases: 1,663,904

New deaths: 9

Total number of deaths: 19,252

Probable cases of COVID-19

New cases: 824

Total number of cases: 145,405

New deaths: 1

Total number of deaths: 1,141

Vaccines:

Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents: 5,371,776

Booster doses administered: 3,024,530

Cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people:

9.9% of all fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.16% of fully vaccinated people were hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New confirmed cases: 398

Total confirmed cases: 139,047

New deaths: 1

Total confirmed and probable deaths: 1,804

County of Hampshire:

New confirmed cases: 167

Total confirmed cases: 30,837

New deaths: 0

Total confirmed and probable deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New confirmed cases: 32

Total confirmed cases: 11,403

New deaths: 0

Total number of confirmed and probable deaths: 140

Berkshire County:

New confirmed cases: 161

Total confirmed cases: 26,169

New deaths: 0

Total confirmed and probable deaths: 378

Higher Education:

There were 3,547 new cases last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in higher education institutions. Over the past week, 72,111 new tests have been reported with a total of 15,872,383.