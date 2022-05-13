Massachusetts Daily COVID-19 Case Report

Erin Redding May 13, 2022

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 4,654 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,185
  • 5-9 years: 1,489
  • 10-14 years: 1,500
  • 15-19 years old: 2,696
  • 20-29 years old: 8,841
  • 30-39 years: 6,553
  • 40-49 years: 4,720
  • 50-59 years: 4,900
  • 60-69 years: 4,081
  • 70-79 years: 2,206
  • 80+ years: 1,449

Trial:

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 59,517 new tests were carried out with a total of 44,490,508 molecular tests administered.

Antigen tests: A total of 10,959 new people have tested positive with 4,787,014 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of the percentage of positivity is 8.68%

Hospitalizations:

There are 729 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients who are in intensive care units, 22 intubated patients, 492 (67%) patients who would be fully vaccinated and 223 (31%) patients have been hospitalized with COVID- 19 related diseases.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19:

  • New cases: 4,654
  • Total number of cases: 1,663,904
  • New deaths: 9
  • Total number of deaths: 19,252

Probable cases of COVID-19

  • New cases: 824
  • Total number of cases: 145,405
  • New deaths: 1
  • Total number of deaths: 1,141

Vaccines:

  • Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents: 5,371,776
  • Booster doses administered: 3,024,530

Cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people:

  • 9.9% of all fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.16% of fully vaccinated people were hospitalized.
  • 0.05% of fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New confirmed cases: 398
  • Total confirmed cases: 139,047
  • New deaths: 1
  • Total confirmed and probable deaths: 1,804

County of Hampshire:

  • New confirmed cases: 167
  • Total confirmed cases: 30,837
  • New deaths: 0
  • Total confirmed and probable deaths: 358

Franklin County:

  • New confirmed cases: 32
  • Total confirmed cases: 11,403
  • New deaths: 0
  • Total number of confirmed and probable deaths: 140

Berkshire County:

  • New confirmed cases: 161
  • Total confirmed cases: 26,169
  • New deaths: 0
  • Total confirmed and probable deaths: 378

Higher Education:

There were 3,547 new cases last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in higher education institutions. Over the past week, 72,111 new tests have been reported with a total of 15,872,383.

