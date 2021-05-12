MATH Global and Solana announce $ 20 million strategic investment partnership

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / – MATH Global Foundation, the Singapore-based on the development of MathWallet, and Solana, a project implementing a high-performance, unauthorized blockchain, today announced a $ 20 million strategic investment partnership to support companies, teams and innovative projects working in the Solana ecosystem.

“We are pleased to see MATH Global Foundation investing in the Solana ecosystem and providing developers with additional resources to advance their technology and products,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, President of the Solana Foundation.

Math joins the Solana Eco Fund



MATH Global Foundation will draw on its experience in China and the biggest Asia Pacific region to identify opportunities to invest in the development of Solana-based applications, infrastructure and other cutting-edge use cases.

“We are delighted to meet and invest in teams that build on Solana,” said the MATH Global Foundation CEO Frank fu. “Promoting development on platforms such as Solana is important to our work improving the blockchain experience for over one million MathWallet users and removing barriers to entry for new users. of cryptocurrency.

Following a successful fundraising by $ 12.5 million in 2020, including Series A + led by Alameda Research and Multicoin Capital as well as Series B led by Binance Labs, the MATH Global Foundation continues to invest in the development of blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems. MATH recently announced the development of MathChain, a Layer 2 blockchain that serves as the centerpiece of MATH’s plan to build a multi-chain asset hub.

About MathWallet

MathWallet is a universal cross-platform (mobile / desktop / hardware) crypto wallet that allows for the storage of tokens from over 60 chains, including Solana, BTC, ETH, Polkadot, Filecoin, and Binance Chain. MathWallet supports cross-chain token exchange, multi-chain dApp store, and manages nodes for point-of-sale chains. Investors include Fenbushi Capital, Alameda Research, Binance Labs, Fundamental Labs, Multicoin Capital, and NGC Ventures.

About Solana

Solana is a Layer 1 Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol providing decentralized scalability and security for web 3 applications. As the highest performing blockchain selected by projects with high user activity and transaction volumes, Solana is able to achieve breakneck speeds for transaction processing at an average cost of less than 0.0001 USD. Founded by former engineers from Qualcomm, Intel and Dropbox at the end of 2017, Solana is the first web-scale blockchain capable of supporting the future growth of applications, exchanges, decentralized platforms, and more.

