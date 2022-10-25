More questions than answers about the cancellation of OutFest – Daily Local

Me, as a West Chester taxpayer and Daily local news as an honest news organization that strives for integrity in seeking the truth, it needs answers to the same question: why did the chairman of West Chester Borough Council lie or misrepresent the truth in claiming that there were several hateful emails received regarding the cancellation of OutFest? Importantly, he said hateful emails had been received prior to the announcement of the cancellation.

Without citing proof, your publication has raised no red flags trying to get this to be credible. However, now that this information has been made public and cites no evidence of vitriolic hatred, anyone who has claimed otherwise is shutting up. Why? Why the silence? Isn’t it in the public interest to be the guardian of the truth?

The fact is that keeping silent on this matter clearly demonstrates that the DLN is complicit and tolerates a distortion of the truth and has no interest in setting the record straight.

Mike Stefano’s flippant disregard, whether or not deliberate to perpetuate phantom hate, needs to be examined under the microscope. He could have potentially incited violence and he definitely caused a stir for nothing. Very shameful behavior of this city that I love.

John McDonald

West Chester