Morgantown Native wins Modern Country Singer of the Year at Josie Music Awards in Tennessee – Daily Local

Country artist Sam Schmidt Tuber, of Morgantown and living in Lancaster County, won the Modern Country Singer of the Year award at the 2021 Josie Music Awards at the Country Tonight Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on the weekend of September 17. Made.

“I am happy to have been recognized for this respected award show,” said Sam, a local high school graduate in 2019. “I sing what I live in. “

The Josie Music Awards 2021 received more than 38,000 nominations, of which only 2.6% were nominated.

The Josie Music Awards are award ceremonies of all kinds for independent artists only, with pre-party events and gorgeous red carpets, live interviews and photographers recording the events. Since its inception in 2015, the Josie Music Awards have been the largest awards ceremony dedicated to independent artists from around the world.

During the 2021 event, a vocal competition and songwriting session was held, and artists including Sam co-wrote the song and later released it.

Sam’s journey as a country artist began when he was young.

“I started singing when I was young and learned to play the guitar. I played wherever I could, ”Sam said.“ I won the vocal talent competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in 2016, thanks to an extra boost to start my career. I started writing my songs. own songs and playing in Nashville. I started doing it.

He strives to achieve his goals in the music industry and believes he enjoys what he does.

Sam continues to perform locally, including at the Hail Creek Festival on September 11.

Upcoming performances will be on October 16 at the Rivet Canteen & Assembly in Pottstown from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on November 6 at 400 E. Jackson St in New Holland. It takes place at Fall Pickin’in in the grounds of Community Memorial Park Associates in.

For more show dates, please visit their website at www.samschmidthubermusic.com.

What’s next for Sam?

“We’re planning to record a new song in October, and we’ll tell you more about it later,” he said. “And I’m booking a show in 2022.”