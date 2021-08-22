Morning Briefing: Investigation into infant shooting continues; Downed Henri to bring rain to the region; The Phillies spit one out against the Padres | Local News

Hello. Here are some of the best stories from across the region.

WEATHER SITUATION

Henri will have an impact on our weather today, although the direct hit will be around Long Island. Expect rain and maybe wind as we hit a high of 82 degrees wet.

NEW

Chester Police continue investigation after infant gunshot to the head

An 11-month-old girl was shot in the head on Thursday but was listed in fair condition at duPont Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Del. On Friday morning, according to a statement from Police Captain James Chubb. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue at around 7:37 p.m. for a report of a pediatric gunshot, the statement said. Upon arrival, they found the residence empty and learned that the victim had been taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Chester County residents share their summer thoughts as they look to the days ahead

There is still a whole month of summer to come. Autumn returns on September 22 with the fall equinox. The Daily Local News has reached out to Chester County officials, business owners, residents and community thought leaders for their thoughts on life in Southeastern Pennsylvania this summer. The individuals also shared ideas on what inspires them the most and revealed some of their hopes for the future.

Speed ​​and sound draw driver and fans alike to Duryea Hillclimb

Maybe Joe Freundt had the best seat in the house. Perched on a stone wall along Skyline Drive near the William Penn Memorial Fire Tower atop Mount Penn, the Reading resident watched the cars as they raced to the finish line. “It’s great,” he said with a smile. Freundt was one of hundreds of spectators lining the road as drivers ascended the steep, winding incline to the fire tower finish line on Saturday in Duryea’s annual hill climb.

Montco to host NARCAN drive-thru distribution event on August 31 in Norristown

The Montgomery County Overdose Task Force Task Force will be hosting a free NARCAN drive-thru event in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31. The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Montgomery County Mid Unit, 2 West Lafayette Street, Norristown. “We want to continue to reduce stigma and raise awareness of overdose treatment and resources,” said Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “NARCAN is an effective harm reduction tool that enables individuals to avoid the fatal effects of overdoses.”

Henri weakens in tropical storm before northeast landing

Henri weakened slightly in a tropical storm early Sunday, but it was still expected to crash over a long stretch of the northeast coast, as millions of people on Long Island in New York and southern New England braced for flooding, falling trees, and prolonged power outages. The storm had peak winds of 70 mph (110 km / h) in a 7 a.m. EDT update from the US National Hurricane Center, just below hurricane status.

SPORTS

Wild 10th inning throw sends Padres past Phillies 4-3

Adam Frazier scored the winning point on wild ground from Connor Brogdon of Philadelphia in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres overcame a solid outing from Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3 on Saturday night. “I’m so proud of the guys. Everything has been difficult lately. Nothing came easily. … Races are hard to come by right now, ”said Padres manager Jayce Tingler. “It (the win) can certainly get us started now. “

McCaffery: Too late already for Eagles to completely condition Jalen Hurts for game one

The morning movies were over, the pre-game gymnastics over, the stadium open, the situation was perfect for Jalen Hurts on Thursday. It was then that unexplained pain crossed his chest and another opportunity would be lost. Acting appropriately, the Eagles scratched their No.1 quarterback from a trivial game against New England, then arranged transport to a nearby hospital. The man was in distress. Appendicitis was a working theory. Caution was required. Tackling football was not. “He just had a sore abdomen,” Nick Sirianni said. “He’s a tough guy. So for a guy like him to tell us, it must have hurt him a lot.

The late Quinn Sullivan’s strike saves a draw against Montreal

Jim Curtin has said on several occasions that his team are not made to play from behind. The beauty of counterattack football, he knows it and MLS knows it, is that it relies on the opponent to move forward and, in so doing, leave spaces exposed. But when one team is in the lead, doesn’t need a goal and knows the other team is doing it, that dynamic goes out the window. For 87 minutes, CF Montreal gave a master class in this strategy, with only the last glittering moment of a Homegrown Union standing between them and the full three points.

ENTERTAINMENT

Henri cuts short in Manilow during virus recovery concert in New York

This time, Barry Manilow did not survive the rain. Unlike the Grammy-winning artist’s 1980 hit, “I Made It Through Rain,” the superstar-laden “Homecoming Concert” in New York’s Central Park was canceled due to dangerous weather conditions as the Hurricane Henri was approaching from the northeast on Saturday. Manilow started playing “Can’t Smile Without You,” as part of a mix of his hits when the ad interrupted his performance, ordering spectators to immediately leave the park and seek refuge. The singer continued, not realizing what was going on at first.