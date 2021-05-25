Morning briefing: roads expect to be congested with travel; Arrest of human trafficking carried out; Slumping Harper takes his place on the losing Phillies bench | Local News

Hello. Here are some of the main stories from the region on National Wine Day.

WEATHER

Expect a nice day there today. We should see lots of sun and heights of around 72 degrees.

NEW

Delaware County man charged with trafficking women in Montgomery County

A Delaware County man faces human trafficking charges accused of forcing women to have sex for his financial gain at a Montgomery County hotel. Cornell Jamar Scott-Milbourne, 25, of the 1200 block of East 9th Street, in the Crum Lynne section of Ridley Township, was arraigned before District Court Judge Deborah A. Lukens on charges of human trafficking – involuntary servitude, aggravated indecent assault, assault, indecent assault, promotion of prostitution and the life of prostitutes in the context of alleged incidents between 1 and 12 May.

Wood prices skyrocket, demand sparks economic boom as supply remains limited in the aftermath of pandemic

Across America, the price of lumber has increased by up to 280%, depending on the product line. “We’re busier with the delivery, the traffic in the stores – the nine yards in total,” said John Hood, branch manager at Peter Lumber Company. “It’s definitely busier.” In New Garden Township, where the Peter Lumber Company has a yard, people can buy good quality lumber from the United States as well as rare imports. “The demand has been very high,” Hood said Monday.

AAA: Travel rebound expected over Memorial Day weekend

Pent-up demand and an easing of COVID restrictions are expected to result in more people traveling during the Memorial Day holiday period this year. AAA Travel expects the number of travelers to increase this year – although still significantly lower than before the pandemic. Between May 27 and May 31, the AAA estimates that 37 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from their homes. This is a 60% increase from last year, when only 23 million people traveled – the lowest on record since AAA started tracking travel in 2000. Although the numbers are Up from last year, projections are 13% – 6 million fewer travelers than Memorial Day 2019.

UPS is hiring 500 in Philadelphia area

PS plans to hire more than 500 employees in the Philadelphia area to support what the company calls “the unprecedented increase” in e-commerce-related shipments. Permanent part-time parcel handling positions are located at UPS hubs and sorting centers in the region, including the UPS center in Horsham. According to a company press release announcing the hiring initiative, part-time positions can lead to full-time employment. Over 56% of UPS’s current drivers and management staff were initially hired for part-time parcel handler jobs. Internal promotion has allowed many people to start their careers with UPS.

Montgomery County awards $ 2.3M contract for meal delivery

A $ 2.3 million contract authorized by Montgomery County commissioners will cover meal deliveries to those in need. An agreement, not to exceed $ 2,313,600, between the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and a number of providers was approved by the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners at a meeting on 20 may.

SPORTS

Phillies Notebook: Bryce Harper’s downfall misses another start

For one reason, not two, Bryce Harper did not leave for the Phillies on Monday in Miami. It wasn’t because the Phillies were up against a left-handed pitcher. It’s not because Harper was seriously injured. It was because Joe Girardi just wanted to play someone else in the right field for a second game in a row. This is what happens when a player, even a player with a $ 330,000,000 contract, is in a 2 for 25 crisis with 13 strikeouts. “I went to bed last night,” Girardi said. “Awake. He said, ‘I’ll give it another day.’ And this is the reason.

McCaffery: No matter how Doc Rivers spins it, the Sixers will need more of Ben Simmons

In all the long playoffs, and the Sixers have just started one, there are some obvious pitfalls and some. Willingly or accidentally, and he’s too seasoned for it to be the latter, Doc Rivers walked into a Sunday night. Her team had just beaten the Washington Wizards, 125-118, for the first of what they hope will be 16 playoff triumphs. The Sixers won with struggling Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal for 33 and despite being late at halftime. If the Wizards weren’t going to win with those things, the ritual 1v8 series probably won’t see a Game 5. It was Washington’s best chance of winning a game, and he almost lost by doubles. .