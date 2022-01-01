Names to Note: Fundraising Pro Modesto Gets Global Honor

Carole richard will achieve worldwide recognition for his fundraising career in the Modesto area.

She will become Distinguished Fellow of the Association of Fundraising Professionals during its international conference May 2-4 in Las Vegas. Three more people will be honored, bringing the total number of Fellows to 20.

Richard is the director of development for the Modesto Symphony Orchestra. His 30-year career also includes:

The award was announced in a press release from AFP’s Yosemite Chapter, covering four counties.

“AFP has always provided me with excellent professional development throughout my career and resources that I have worked to share with others,” said Richard. “The network of professional colleagues that I have developed has also led to lasting friendships.”

Richard was a founding member of the chapter in 1999. She has trained colleagues on topics such as planned giving and ethics and was named Outstanding Fundraising Professional in 2005.

“We are delighted that Carole Richard has been named Distinguished Fellow”, Section President Melissa Van Diepen noted. “Carole has been instrumental in shaping our chapter and has mentored and supported dozens and dozens of local fundraisers over the years.”

The chapter has 60 members in the counties of Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Tuolumne and Merced. AFP as a whole has around 26,000 members, raising around $ 100 billion worldwide each year.

