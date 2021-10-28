Nevada lawmakers prepare to redraw the political maps

CARSON CITY – A group of Nevada lawmakers traveling the state to engage the public in the decade-long redistribution process face a series of questions about race, partisanship and rural-urban divisions as they are preparing to redraw the state’s political maps next month.

Like neighboring Arizona and Utah, Nevada’s population has skyrocketed over the past decade, from 404,000 to 3.1 million. The 15% spike is largely attributable to the growth of urban areas and Hispanic and Latino residents, whose population share rose from 27% to 29%.

The state’s electorate also turned bluer, leading to Democratic gains in federal and state elections. Both parties added voters, but those registered as non-partisan are the fastest growing state bloc, with electorate share up five percentage points from a decade ago .

Decisions by the Democrat-controlled legislature – especially on the lines defining two congressional districts of the battlefield – will be closely watched as both sides fight for control of the US House of Representatives.

The process is expected to be contentious and will force lawmakers to weigh competing interests: whether to add new districts, protect incumbents, adhere to county boundaries, or unify “communities of interest” to ensure they are. correctly represented. They will try to do all of this while drawing sharp lines and avoiding accusations of gerrymandering – where odd-looking districts unite like-minded voters living far from each other, rather than those who live just a few blocks away. of houses.

Politics aside, the state’s demographics present unique complexities, said Asher Killian, an attorney who works for the Legislature.

“In a state where the vast majority of the population lives in two urban cores, this alone may require the split of counties or for some districts to be geographically so small due to population density as the underlying physical geography. streets and neighborhoods create unusual shapes, ”he said.

Nevada generally performs redistributions during its legislative sessions every two years. But the pandemic has delayed the schedule, and the US Census Bureau did not send updated figures until after the legislature was adjourned in June. Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to schedule a special redistribution session in November.

Beforehand, lawmakers sitting on a subcommittee tasked with preparing the new maps review the process in educational meetings, including one in Las Vegas on Saturday and another in Carson City on Wednesday.

In Las Vegas, residents have urged lawmakers to draw districts that don’t dilute the power of the growing Latin American and Asian and Pacific Islander voting blocs.

Voting rights advocates explained the problems that had arisen over the past decade, when the courts stepped in and resumed the process after Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed maps drawn by the Democratic-majority state house.

“Ten years ago, the Legislature did not hold a meeting with tribal governments. This committee would be advised to consult with tribal chiefs such as those on the Walker River Paiute reservation, as this reserve is currently divided. “Erika Castro of the Progressive Alliance of Nevada Leaders said.

Sparks residents Eli Trimble said on Wednesday lawmakers should prioritize establishing compact districts that hold communities with similar demographics together, rather than protecting incumbents. He argued that it didn’t make sense for the people living in the Reno-Sparks area to be part of a district with ranching and mining communities to the north, south and east. .

“Please make sure the districts are compact and make sure you have people from northern Nevada in the room with you as you draw these maps,” he said.

Lawmakers and staff at both meetings discussed efforts to implement changes made by the legislature in 2019 where inmates – who cannot vote until they are released – are counted for inclusion in the elections. communities where they previously lived rather than in prison districts which often have different demographic and political characteristics.

The law, which prohibits a practice known as “gerrymandering in prison”, ordered prison authorities to compile the last known address of detainees and send them to the state. By redistributing inmates to their pre-jail addresses, the policy increased Nevada’s urban population and effectively reduced the population of rural Pershing County, where Lovelock Correctional Center is located, by 10%.

The data that prison authorities provided to the Legislature did not include about 35% of the state’s prison population. Department of Corrections economist Alejandra Livingston attributed the missing addresses to several factors.

Noting the complexities of compiling the last known residential addresses as now required by state law, Livingston said inmates often did not have traditional addresses on file because they could have been in jail before the prison, live a transitional lifestyle without a stable address, or fail to report an address upon entering the prison system.

She said the department extracted addresses from a system that lacked complete data because it was designed for other purposes, including mail forwarding and investigation of escapes.

