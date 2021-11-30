New Covid Danger – Journal

DESPITE a palpable feeling that the world is returning to ‘normal’, the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 has begun to threaten global health and economies once again. Dubbed the Omicron variant, the new virus mutation was first detected in South Africa and is said to have an “unprecedented number of peak mutations”.

The WHO has said that the overall risk of Omicron is very high and that further data in the coming weeks will reveal the ability of this strain to evade protection against it. Cases of the new variant have been confirmed in EU countries and the UK, prompting others to lift their guard. Japan has banned the entry of all foreigners and the British Prime Minister has urgently called a meeting of G7 health ministers.

Given what too many countries already know about the devastating consequences of an epidemic, swift action and preventive measures are essential. In Pakistan, travel was banned in six African countries as well as Hong Kong shortly after information about Omicron’s potentially easier transmissibility became global news. NCOC Chairman Asad Umar at a press conference yesterday said Omicron’s spread was inevitable, but measures such as booster shots and contact tracing would be taken to reduce its threat to the Pakistan. He also acknowledged that the virus could reach Pakistan as travel around the world largely continues normally.

However, in addition to increased vaccine coverage and contact tracing, government messages regarding the coronavirus and the potential threat from Omicron must be reactivated. Mask-wearing should be encouraged and testing should also be stepped up. The government needs to tackle vaccine hesitancy and make it clear that while there are concerns that the Omicron variant will infect those who have been vaccinated, it is still unclear to what extent the virus can resist the virus. protection.

Reports from South Africa indicate that people going to the hospital are not vaccinated. We also know for sure that while those who are double-bitten can be infected with the Delta variant, the chances of this happening are about three times lower than if they had not been vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals are about nine times less likely to die if they contract the virus.

Pakistan still lacks competitive technology for genome sequencing and variant detection that other countries have. As scientists scramble to determine just how deadly Omicron is, authorities must do everything possible to stop its spread. The testing and isolation practices the federal government took at the start of the pandemic could be reintroduced in the case of travelers from countries where Omicron is spreading. Messages around indoor gatherings should also be clear. The effective measures of the federal and provincial governments in previous waves can be reintroduced if there is even a slight increase in the national positivity rate. At no cost, the threat of Covid-19 should be taken lightly.

Posted in Dawn, November 30, 2021