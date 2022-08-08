New development to bring 166 luxury apartments to Kennett Square

Kennett Square’s growing popularity is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to meet the increased demand for housing, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily local news.

The latest project is currently underway at the corner of West State Street and Mill Road. Two new apartment buildings are being built and will feature 166 luxury units, as well as a 192-space parking lot and 1,273 square foot park.

Groundbreaking for the project began earlier this summer. The four parcels that make up the property span nearly 2.7 acres. When completed, the apartment buildings will be named The Lofts at State Street.

The developer is Berger. The company plans to add sidewalks as part of the building approval process in the borough.

“Pre-construction has begun for apartments on West State Street between Washington and Mill,” Kennett Square Borough Chairman Doug Doerfler said. “The landscape will indeed change a bit going in and out of the city, and I think that’s a necessary and beneficial change.”

Find out more about the development project in the Daily local news.