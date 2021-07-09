New suspects arrested in the assassination of the Haitian president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haitian authorities have made further arrests in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, raiding the Taiwanese embassy where several suspects have reportedly sought refuge, while also detaining two Haitian-Americans and several former Colombian soldiers allegedly linked to the plot.

A total of 17 suspects have been arrested and eight others are wanted, according to national police chief Léon Charles.

“We will bring them to justice,” the police chief said, as the 17 handcuffed suspects sat on the ground at a press conference on Thursday.

The brazen murder of Moses at his home in a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday that also seriously injured his wife stunned a nation already reeling from poverty, widespread violence and political instability.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took over with support from the police and military, declared a two-week “state of siege” and called on people to return to work and reopen businesses which were closed in Port-au-Prince. He also ordered the reopening of the international airport.

The Colombian government said it had been questioned by Haiti about six of the suspects, including two of the three killed, and determined that they were retired members of its military. He offered his full cooperation.

“A team has been formed with the best investigators,” said General Jorge Luis Vargas, Colombian police chief. “They will send dates, flight times, financial information already collected to be sent to Port-au-Prince.”

U.S.-trained Colombian soldiers are heavily recruited by private security companies in global conflict zones because of their experience in a decades-long war against left-wing rebels and powerful drug cartels.

The US State Department said it was aware of reports that Haitian-Americans were in detention, but would not comment.

Solages, 35, described himself as a ‘certified diplomatic agent’, children’s advocate and aspiring politician on a now-deleted website for a charity he established in 2019 in South Florida to help residents of his hometown of Jacmel, in southern Haiti. coast.

Solages also said he worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, and on his Facebook page, which was also deleted after the announcement of his arrest, he featured photos of armored military vehicles. and a photo of him standing in front of an American Flag.

Canada’s Department of Foreign Relations released a statement that did not refer to Solages by name, but stated that one of the men detained for his alleged role in the murder had been “briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard” at its embassy by a private contractor. He gave no further details.

Appeals to the association and to Solages associates in the association have gone unanswered. However, a relative in South Florida said Solages had no military training and did not believe he was involved in the assassination.

“I feel like my son killed my brother because I love my president and I love James Solages,” Schubert Dorisme, whose wife is Solages’ aunt, told WPLG in Miami.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese embassy in Port-au-Prince said Haitian police arrested 11 people who attempted to break into the Taiwanese embassy in Port-au-Prince early Thursday. He gave no details of their identity or the reason for the break-in, but in a report called the men “mercenaries” and strongly condemned the “cruel and barbaric murder” of Moses.

“As to whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the President of Haiti, this will need to be investigated by the Haitian police,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters. the Associated Press in Taipei.

Police were alerted by embassy security guards as Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said some doors and windows were broken but there was no other damage.

Haiti is one of the few countries in the world that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of the rival mainland Chinese government in Beijing.

Elsewhere in Port-au-Prince, witnesses said a crowd discovered two suspects hiding in bushes, and some people grabbed the men by their shirts and pants, pushed them and sometimes slapped them. An AP reporter saw officers put them in the back of a van and walk away as crowds chased them to a police station.

“They killed the president! Give them to us! We are going to burn them, ”people chanted.

The crowd then set fire to several abandoned cars riddled with bullet holes that they said belonged to the suspects. The cars did not have license plates, and inside one was an empty box of bullets and water.

Charles urged people to stay calm and let his officers do their job. He warned authorities needed evidence that was being destroyed, including the cars that were set on fire.

Authorities gave little information about the killing, other than saying the attack was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

Not everyone believed the story of the government attack. When Haitian journalist Robenson Geffrard tweeted a report about the police chief’s comments, it drew a flood of skeptical responses. Many have wondered how what authorities characterized as sophisticated attackers could be caught so easily.

Judge Carl Henry Destin, who is involved in the investigation, said Moïse received a dozen bullets and his office and bedroom were ransacked, according to Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

Moses’ daughter, Jomarlie Jovenel, hid in her brother’s bedroom during the attack, and a cleaning lady and another worker were tied up by the attackers, the judge said.

Haiti had become increasingly unstable under Moïse, who had ruled by decree for more than a year and faced violent protests as critics accused him of trying to accumulate more power as the opposition demanded that he resigns.

The UN Security Council met privately on Thursday to discuss the situation in Haiti, and UN Special Envoy Helen La Lime later said Haitian officials requested assistance. additional security.

Gunshots rang out intermittently throughout the city hours after the murder, a grim reminder of the growing power of the gangs who displaced more than 14,700 people just last month as they torched and ransacked homes in a battle for the territory.

Marco Destin has ventured into the streets to buy bread for his family because they had not left their home since the president’s assassination.

“Everyone at home sleeps with one eye open and one eye closed,” he said. “If the head of state is not protected, I have no protection. “

Robert Fatton, a Haitian political expert at the University of Virginia, said gangs are a force to be fought and that it is uncertain whether Haitian security forces can impose a state of siege.

“It’s a really explosive situation,” he said.

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Goodman reported from Miami. AP videographer Pierre-Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince and Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed.