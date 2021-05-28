New virus dead in Delta County | News, Sports, Jobs

ESCANABA – Local health officials on Thursday reported another coronavirus-related death in Delta County along with a single new confirmed positive for COVID-19, while state data indicated new deaths in the Delta and Menominee counties.

The Delta and Menominee Counties Public Health website showed no change in Menominee County virus numbers on Thursday, despite the state’s release. State figures are updated almost daily but may be behind local reports or show other discrepancies.

As of Thursday, Delta County had 3,341 confirmed positives, 692 probable cases and 93 deaths, according to the PHDMC. Menominee County had 1,791 confirmed positives, 327 probable and 40 deaths. The deaths were confirmed and probable.

For the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus website on Thursday added a network of 15 other confirmed positives: five in Baraga County; two in Menominee, Dickinson, Luce and Chippewa counties; and one each in Schoolcraft, Iron and Houghton counties;

Mackinac County’s count has been reduced by one. Delta and Menominee counties saw the only new deaths in the region.

Using only state figures, the Upper Peninsula as of Thursday had 19,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 431 deaths.

Across the UP, the MDHHS data site on Thursday had Keweenaw County at 143 confirmed cases and 32 probable cases, and one confirmed death and one probable death; Luce County, 218 confirmed cases and 251 probable cases, three confirmed deaths and one probable death; Algiers County, 321 confirmed, 194 probable and two deaths, four probable; Schoolcraft County, 349 confirmed and 83 probable cases, four deaths and one probable; Ontonagon County, 415 confirmed, 59 probable and 20 deaths, one probable; Mackinac County, 452 confirmed and 252 probable cases, three deaths; Baraga County, 678 confirmed cases, 122 probable and 37 deaths; Iron County, 982 confirmed and 69 probable cases, 42 deaths and nine probable; Gogebic County, 1,038 confirmed and 362 probable cases, 22 deaths and 28 probable; Chippewa County, 1,077 confirmed and 1,393 probable cases, and 28 deaths, 5 probable; Menominee County, 1,788 confirmed cases, 325 probable and 41 deaths, two probable; Dickinson County, 2,396 confirmed and 335 probable cases, 59 deaths and 15 probable; Houghton County, 2,519 confirmed cases, 606 probable, 34 deaths and eight probable; Delta County, 3,334 confirmed and 687 probable cases, 75 deaths and 19 probable; and Marquette County, 4,243 confirmed cases, 818 probable and 60 deaths, one probable.

The MDHHS on Thursday released 542 new confirmed coronavirus positives in Michigan for a total of 886,660 to date. The state on Thursday saw 59 deaths attributed to the virus – including 48 that occurred earlier but which were recently verified by vital records and tests, according to the MDHHS – reaching 19,090.