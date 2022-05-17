News: Deputy Secretary General Opens First International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy, Building Global Digitalization, 17-May.-2022

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană gave a keynote speech at the First International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy organized by the National Institute for Computer Science Research and Development – ICI Bucharest, in partnership with the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. . In his address, he praised the valuable contributions Romania has made to the Alliance and the way the country has “diligently implemented NATO’s commitment to cyber defence”.

Speaking on NATO Cyber ​​Defence, he said that “as our daily reliance on digital resources increases, so does our vulnerability to cyber attacks and incidents”, stressing the importance of strengthening the cyber defense and resilience at all levels. This was recently demonstrated in Ukraine where “NATO has helped build Ukraine’s resilience to cyberattacks as part of our support for defense and security sector reform”.

He recalled the many initiatives launched by NATO to strengthen the cyber defenses of the Alliance, starting with the establishment of cyberspace as an operational domain alongside land and sea in 2016. This was followed by a new global cyber defense policy in June 2021, recognizing that cyberspace is contested. always. The Deputy Secretary General also pointed out that on May 18, NATO will convene the first-ever North Atlantic Cyber ​​Coordinators Council.

These remarks opened the first edition of the International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy, entitled “Building Global Digitization: Building Trust and Security through Cyberdiplomacy”. The event brought together ambassadors, academics and experts from the international cyber and defense community, and aimed to promote excellence in research and innovation in Romania and integrate it at regional and regional levels. international in cyber-research.