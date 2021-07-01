Newspaper Asks Judge To Access Arizona Audit Files | national

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona’s largest newspaper calls on judge to order the state Senate and Cyber ​​Ninjas, a cybersecurity firm hired to lead Republicans’ Senate review of elections of 2020, to hand over the public records.

The Arizona Republican filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking financial documents and communications about the audit in Maricopa County Superior Court, the newspaper reported.

The Senate and its subcontractors have said little about how the audit is conducted, the companies that do the work, the sources of funding and what officials say to each other.

An attorney for the newspaper argues in the lawsuit that the records should be disclosed under Arizona’s Public Records Act because the audit is being conducted on behalf of the Senate, a public body.

The story continues below the video

“Arizona law allows the public to know how this audit is conducted and funded,” lawyer David Bodney, who represents The Republic, told the newspaper. “And the Arizona Public Records Act does not allow the Senate to play ‘hide the ball’ by delegating essential responsibilities to a third party like Cyber ​​Ninjas and withholding records of government activity and public spending. in Cyber ​​Ninjas files. “

Spokesmen for the Senate and Cyber ​​Ninjas did not respond to requests for comment.

Senate attorneys have argued in another case that records held by Cyber ​​Ninjas are not subject to the Public Records Act.