Newspaper boxes for the defaced Jewish press

Several newspaper boxes containing Jewish publications were defaced with swastikas outside Aron’s Kissena Farms in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens’ largest kosher grocery store, on Wednesday as the Jewish community observed Yom Kippur.

According to Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan, commander of the 107th Precinct, the vandalism was discovered by distributors who were preparing to fill boxes with papers around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), who first learned of the vandalism when he received a phone call in the middle of the night, said the incident caused significant distress to inhabitants.

“Nobody was hurt physically, but people are really emotionally upset. It kind of shattered the sense of safety,” he told the Chronicle. Later, he added, “At this point, they’re fed up and they just want to see more action and more responsiveness.”

He strongly condemned the incident.

“People need to know that if you commit a crime – especially because of someone’s race, ethnicity, religion, you’re targeting someone because of who they are – that’s a crime. that goes against everything this country was founded on and needs to be taken more seriously,” Rosenthal said. “This particular incident happened in the midst of a large, vibrant Jewish community on the darkest day. saint of the year.”

Chan said it’s unclear at this point when the incident actually happened on Wednesday. Rosenthal, however, pointed out that Aron’s, which is located on Kissena Boulevard near 72 Road, was closed due to the holidays.

“On an average Wednesday it would be a very busy area,” he said. The responsible party, he theorized, “knew that people would be in the synagogue that day and that Jewish businesses would not be open.”

Rosenthal added that the NYPD is reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

It comes as antisemitic hate crimes — by far the most common type of bias-driven incident — is on the rise in New York State. According to a report by the Anti-Defamation League released this spring, the number of reported anti-Semitic incidents increased by 24% between 2020 and 2021. Of the 416 incidents reported last year, 260 of them, or 63%, happened in New York. York. About 7.7% of the state’s anti-Semitic incidents occurred in Queens.

With this trend in mind, synagogues and police in the area have taken extra safety precautions around major holy days, as the Chronicle recently reported. Among the measures taken, including in the 107th Ward, was the posting of units – known as Orders of Houses of Worship – outside synagogues in the area and increased patrols in neighborhoods. surrounding.

Asked about it, Rosenthal said, “Nothing is foolproof.

“This one, because of the timing – and even the location, it’s still a busy intersection – was obviously inconvenient.

Rosenthal said he is calling on the NYPD to increase patrols in Jewish communities around the city as the Jewish holiday season continues.

“People should be allowed to have that sense of security, which they don’t have right now,” he said.