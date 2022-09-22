Newspaper headlines: 95.4 million liters of crude oil stolen every day, according to FG

The withdrawal of allies of Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers, from the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made headlines in Nigerian newspapers.
The Punch says the PDP has called an emergency meeting on the removal of Wike’s allies from the party’s presidential campaign council. The newspaper indicates that the Union of Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) will appeal the decision of the National Labor Court on the suspension of the strike.
The Nation says Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour, said the Labor Court ruling will not stop negotiations with ASUU. The newspaper reports that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has stated that 95.4 million liters or 600,000 barrels of crude oil are stolen daily.
THISDAY reports that President Muhammadu Buhari recommitted to free, fair and transparent elections in 2023 during his last address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77). The newspaper reports that the court overturned the judgment in favor of Panic Alert Security Systems Ltd against the governors over Paris Club reimbursement.
The Daily Independent reports that PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has told Wike allies that the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, is not in his hands. The newspaper reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said Nigerian airlines had suffered 93 bird strikes in six months.
Daily Trust reports that banks have suspended international naira debit card transactions due to ongoing foreign exchange (FX) supply constraints. The newspaper reports that the Senate has confirmed the appointment of Olukayode Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).