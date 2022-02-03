Newspaper headlines: Aviation workers threaten to strike over minimum wage

The leadership crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the inauguration of state leaders dominated the front pages of Nigerian newspapers.
The Punch reports that the APC is set to inaugurate its state presidents and that factions loyal to certain party bigwigs could be the losers. The newspaper reports that the federal government has requested $600 million from the World Bank to fight erosion in the northern states.
The Nation reports that the senate has asked department heads to deploy fighter jets to flush out bandits. The newspaper reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $328.87 million for rail consultancy services.
According to the Daily Independent, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured people in the northeast that they will experience peace in the coming months. The newspaper reports that the Federal Government has approved the resumption of Emirates flights to Nigeria.
The Nigerian Tribune reports that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized 17 truckloads of foreign rice in Ogun. The newspaper reports that 10,444 vehicles failed the Lagos State computerized inspection test.
The Guardian reports that aviation workers have threatened to strike for their welfare. The newspaper says the February 26 APC national convention is uncertain because a coalition of women in the party has called for it to be postponed.