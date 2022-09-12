NFL World reacts to Dak Prescott’s return date

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 13: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13 August 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It will be a while before Dak Prescott returns for the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Prescott suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s going to be out for the next six to eight weeks.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Prescott is considering a comeback either Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bears or after the Cowboys’ bye week on Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

“Dak Prescott is considering a possible return for the Oct. 30 game against the #Bear or after the bye, November 13 against the #Packers“, Rapoport said.

Fans expect Dak Prescott to return Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. There’s no reason to rush him into action on Oct. 30 with a bye the following week.

“I say he’s coming back against the Packers. No reason to risk another injury,” Wade Wunningham said.

“In other words, Week 8 or Week 10 is Dak Prescott’s scheduled return date. The Cowboys’ bye week is Week 9,” writes Connor Reynolds.

“Cowboys program Bengals @ Giants Commanders @ Rams @ Eagles Lions If we can steal 3 wins and go 3-4 cowboys are back in the lead in the NFC East race,” said one fan.

Let’s hope Dak Prescott recovers quickly. The Cowboys need him if they’re going to have a shot at winning the NFC East this season.

In the meantime, Cooper Rush will run the show for Dallas until Prescott returns.