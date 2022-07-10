Nick Kyrgios responds to UK newspaper calling it ‘Wimbledon’s worst nightmare’

Nick Kyrgios reveals he didn’t read the article in which his free pass to the Wimbledon final was described as “Wimbledon’s worst nightmare”. This week Australian media reported that Kyrgios is due to face trial next month for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal withdrew from his Wimbledon semi-final against Kyrgios, handing the Australian a bye to his first Grand Slam final. The Telegraph – a daily newspaper published in London – ran an article titled ‘Nick Kyrgios’ free pass to men’s final is Wimbledon’s worst nightmare’.

On Friday, Kyrgios held a pre-final press conference and was asked if he had read the article.

Kyrgios: I haven’t read it

“I haven’t read it, to be honest. I haven’t seen it. But listen, it’s hard. It’s something I have to deal with.

It’s just the world we live in, I guess,” Kyrgios said, per Sportskeeda. “I’m in a Wimbledon final and I know deep down, like, everything I’ve been through and why I worked, so I just try to enjoy the ride if that’s what they want to write, I guess that’s what they want to write.

I can only control what I do, so I’ll just go out and enjoy the moment. Since I was born, only eight people have won this title. Like, eight people. So, like, I don’t know. I’m just going to give it my best shot.”

When Kyrgios and Djokovic meet in the Wimbledon final, the Australian will play his first Grand Slam final. On the other side, Djokovic is ready for his 32nd Grand Slam final. It’s obvious which side the experience is on, but Kyrgios will be hoping to deliver a big performance and shock Djokovic.

“I’ve never been here before so that’s definitely where Djokovic has the advantage from the start. He can take advantage of the experience. He’s done it so many times,” Kyrgios said.