Note to media: Printing issues arise for several Vermont newspapers

Click to enlarge

File: CALEB KENNA © ️ Seven days

The headquarters of the Rutland Herald

Printing problems cause chaos in the Argus timetable and Herald of Rutland newspapers, delaying home deliveries and annoying readers who expect to receive the newspaper at the same time each day.

“Our newspapers did not reach our hauliers on time,” said editor Steve Pappas. written on November 29 at Argus timetable readers, explaining the problems. A similar editorial ran into the Herald of Rutland. “Some inserts have not been in the newspapers, or delayed beyond their usefulness, which is unacceptable to us.”

Pappas works for Sample News Group, the Pennsylvania-based parent company of Argus timetable, Herald of Rutland, and the Vermont Journal in Ludlow. He asks readers to be patient as the printer, Upper Valley Press in Haverhill, NH, finds a way around the supply chain and labor shortage crises that are holding back production.

Meanwhile, Pappas has found another printer to produce the advertising inserts, and he plans to wholesale switch to another press. However, no company in Vermont does the kind of printing it needs, and Pappas said suitable companies in New York City, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Quebec tend to have their hands full.

Pappas also asked Sample if the Argus timetable and its other publications should start printing their own editions. the Argus timetable printed his paper until his Barre pressroom was destroyed by a flood in 2011. Sample didn’t give him a firm ‘no’, he said.

If other newspapers joined in the effort, “we could cover our own costs with a printing press here,” Pappas said. “If you look at supply and demand, it’s a no-brainer.”

Of course, a new business might run into some of the issues that Upper Valley Press faces. “Does that mean it’s easy to find people who can run a printing house? Maybe not, ”Pappas said.

the Burlington Free Press Will be printed in the New Hampshire coast the Burlington Free Press Will be printed in the New Hampshire coast By Molly Walsh and Matthew Roy Message disabled

the Burlington Free Press announced in February 2020 that it would stop printing papers and moved production to Portsmouth, NH Seven days, a former Upper Valley Press client, has been printing by Quebecor Media Printing in Laval, Quebec since 2018, and has not experienced any delays.

The Upper Valley Press delays have also affected the Stowe reporter and the other four newspapers published by the Vermont Community Newspaper Group. Janice Heathman, vice president of customer service at Upper Valley Press, has confirmed that at least some of those newspapers have stopped using the printer.

Community Newspaper Group editor Gregory Popa did not return a phone message on Monday. But in a note to readers On November 24, editor-in-chief Tommy Gardner said the company had considered switching to online production only for a few issues to deal with printing delays. She decided not to do so, in part because the company publishes legal opinions for 20 communities.

And “it’s important to remember that not everyone has adequate Internet access, and they rely on their news in their mailbox or in the newsstand,” Gardner wrote.

Ray Small, editor of Hardwick’s Journal, is everything to start a Vermont printing business. He stopped printing the large format of this newspaper in the spring of 2020, but would like to release a print edition again someday.

Small announced earlier this month that it was selling the Gazetteto save money, and the paper, now only online, will be produced remotely. He then heard from many readers, including some who asked when they could expect to see a print copy again.

Vermont has one of the oldest populations in the country, and Small believes that many Gazette readers always prefer to hold their reading in their hands.

“And because it’s Vermont, a lot of people don’t have the Internet, and they sure don’t have smartphones,” he added.

Meanwhile, Heathman said the Upper Valley Press is coming up with a plan to get things to work properly again. She noted that a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the factory had exacerbated the problems. A necessary machine part was blocked in transit from Switzerland for weeks. But the worker lacks what has the most impact on assembling papers for delivery.

Note for media: Herald of Rutland, Argus timetable to restore the printing program Note for media: Herald of Rutland, Argus timetable to restore the printing program By Paul Heintz Message disabled

“We had to cut back to just two shifts a day instead of three due to staff shortages,” said Heathman. “The weekend is not a catch-up period for us. This is the normal working time.

the Caledonian record, which publishes six times a week, and the Cabot Chronicle, which appears nine times a year, are printed in the Concorde Monitor in New Hampshire. the Chronicle editor Jeanne Johnson said she tried to find a printer in Vermont before choosing the To watch, who until now has printed the the Chronicleis 1,600 copies without delay.

“We are all fighting this pandemic with manpower and supplies,” was all Harry Green, production manager at the To watch, looks like work there.

the the Chronicle polled its readers two years ago to see if the newspaper should go online, and 70 percent said no, Johnson said. The little newspaper survives on advertisements, an annual municipal credit of $ 15,000 and the efforts of local devotees who work for next to nothing. New copies of the the Chronicle travel free of charge from the printer on board a truck carrying the Caledonian record. Johnson is grateful for the help.

“It seems like people in the industry really care about small town papers,” she said.