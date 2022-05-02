Oelwein Senior Dining Menu for May | Oelwein daily register

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before before 9:30 a.m. on Monday meals must be reserved on Friday. Anyone wanting a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you want to reserve your meal. Contributions are accepted based on ability to pay.
Here’s the menu for May from the Northeast Iowa Region Agency on Aging.
Monday, May 2 – Chicken parmesan, garlic and red pepper rotini, broccoli, strawberry and banana pudding, milk.
Wednesday May 4 – Tator tot casserole, whole grain corn, sliced carrots, biscuit, milk.
Friday, May 6 Mother’s Day meal – Roast pork, orange-cranberry sauce, hash brown casserole, seasoned green beans, bun, frosted coconut cake, milk, margarine.
Monday May 9 – Beef spaghetti casserole, parsley carrots, multigrain bread, hot cinnamon apple compote, milk, margarine.
Wednesday May 11 – Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas with herbs, wheat bun, ice cream cake, milk, margarine.
Friday May 13 – Tuna salad, green beans, potato wedges, wheat hamburger bun, spicy peaches, milk, ketchup.
Monday May 16 – Cheese omelette, potato nuggets, cinnamon bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Wednesday May 18 – Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, multigrain bread, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Friday May 20 – Potato crusted fish, garlic potatoes, broccoli, baked biscuit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce.
Monday May 23 – Polish sausage, oven roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, hot dog bun, pineapple chunks, milk.
Wednesday May 25 – Lemon pepper chicken, macaroni & cheese, corn o’brien, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Friday May 27 – Tuna noodle gratin, mixed vegetables, diced beets, tangerines, chocolate milk.
Monday May 30 – Closed for holidays.