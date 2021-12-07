Old friend Swider, Boeheim boys challenge Villanova against Syracuse

Villanova will see a familiar face when he takes on Syracuse in Game 2 of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night (9:30 a.m.) at Madison Square Garden. It’s not Jim Boeheim, who is in his 46th year as head coach of the Orange and had many battles with the Wildcats before the Big East split in 2013.

Instead, it’s one of the sixth-ranked players Villanova (6-2) will try to stop – former Wildcat Cole Swider, who transferred to Syracuse after three years on the main line.

“It will be different playing with him for three years,” said guard Collin Gillespie.

The 6-9 senior striker is booming for the Orange (5-3). He leads the team in rebounds (6.9), is third in goals scored by 3 points (14) and fourth in the team in scorers (13.1 points per game). Swider has scored in double digits in six of eight games, including the last four. He averages 16.5 points per game on this streak.

“He was a great teammate here so he was like one of our brothers,” swingman Brandon Slater said. “We came here together. We were roommates some nights and it’s nice to see him thrive on another team and expand his game.

Swider played 77 games with the Wildcats with 17 starts and averaged 5.2 points per game during his time at Villanova. He averaged just 2.4 rebounds per game, but that had more to do with systems than anything else.

“He’s always been a good rebounder,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “In our defensive patterns he was taken out of the basket a lot by keeping guys smaller. The way they play it’s on the back line of the zone. … Just the way we play, he wasn’t able to bounce back, but that suits his game and his strength and it’s pretty impressive how he bounces off the back of the zone.

Swider isn’t the only threat to the Orange in the teams’ first meeting since 2014. Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, sons of Jim Boeheim, and Joe Girard III are averaging 19.1, 14.1 and 15.1 points per game, respectively.

“The firepower they have between the Boeheim, Joey Girard and Cole Swider is frightening,” Wright said. “We’re going to have to keep them and then you don’t play against someone who plays the zone as well as them. They even add a 1-3-1 this year which is quite effective. They did a great job against Florida State when they went into that 1-3-1 area. It’s always a tough game when you play Syracuse, but (to play) Syracuse in the Garden is kind of a basketball heaven. It’s really cool.”