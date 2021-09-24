Oliver Heating & Cooling celebrates its 50th anniversary – Daily Local

MORTON – A second generation Oliver Heating & Cooling family business based in Morton, Delaware, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The company was founded in 1971 by Joe Oliver, a graduate of Yale University with a master’s degree in engineering. At the end of the Vietnam War, Oliver was one of 10,000 unemployed Boeing Helicopter employees.

With the help and support of his family and church groups, Oliver opened Oliver Heating & Cooling in Morton.

Since its inception, the company has grown into a provider of heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing and home improvement services to customers in Pennsylvania, including the counties of Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, New Jersey and Delaware, which are part of Berks County. Made. ..

According to second-generation owner David Oliver, the company “has stood the test of time” thanks to the high standards it set for itself and the team it has built.

“Oliver is a company built on integrity, long-standing relationships with our customers and dedication to the communities we serve,” he said in a press release. “It sets us apart from our competition and allows us to be successful over the next 50 years. My dad Joe is very proud of what we have done.

Joe Oliver said that success in all relationships translates into “trust”.

“And to trust you have to be genuine, you have to do what you say you are trying to do,” he created for the anniversary. I said in the video.

Led by Joe Oliver’s sons, David and Bill, as owners and key decision makers, the company employs over 225 people and operates over 125 trucks.

Oliver Heating & Cooling installs and maintains most types of heating, ventilation and cooling equipment, providing plumbing, electrical and water heater services in addition to cleaning air ducts to meet needs. residential, commercial and industrial. To do. Unlike some of his competitors, Oliver said he custom fabricates his own sheet metal in-house for commercial service and housing projects.

Since 1998 Oliver Heating & Cooling has organized the annual “Heat for the Holidays” program. This is an initiative to help local families in need during the holiday season. The program was started to help families who need a new heating system but cannot afford the replacement costs.

Since launching the first “Heat for the Holidays” program, the company has donated and installed over 90 heating systems valued at approximately $ 737,000. To date, more than 5,600 Oliver employees have volunteered to support the initiative with 940 days and over 6,500 hours and resources.

“We trust God and everyone who works at Oliver. We believe they will do the right thing and make the right decisions. We recognize that we have been blessed. It’s important to keep going, and for Oliver to continue for another 50 years, he will continue to be blessed by God, ”David Oliver said in the video.

Oliver Heating & Cooling has been named Residential Contractor of the Year 2018 by American Air Conditioners for its commitment to promoting professionalism and supporting the contracting industry for over 40 years.

For more information, please visit https://www.oliverheatcool.com/.