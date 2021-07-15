Olivia Wilde “Discovered” Co-parenting with Jason Sudeikis | Entertainment

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis “discover” their life as co-parents.

The couple ended their seven-year engagement earlier this year and are currently working to discuss how best to co-parent their two children – seven-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy.

An insider said: “Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress. They are finding out as they go.”

Olivia, 37, is determined to “make co-parenting work” with the “Ted Lasso” star, and ultimately wants the best for her children.

The source explained, “She wants co-parenting to work and will do the right thing. She’s just trying to keep the peace. She knows she’s a great mom and will always do what’s best for her. children. “

And while she wants to come up with a good co-parenting strategy with Jason, Olivia has no interest in rekindling their romance, as she has moved on to Harry Styles.

The insider told E! News: “Olivia has completely evolved and doesn’t look back. She knows Jason will be a part of her life forever and that it is important for children to have a strong relationship. She does all she can. to make that happen. “

Meanwhile, Jason, 45 – who has also since moved on with Keeley Hazell – recently said he’s still trying to figure out how his romance with Olivia ended.

He said, “I’ll understand better why in a year, and even better one in two, and even bigger in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter, a paragraph, one line, one word, one doodle.

“I think if you have the opportunity to hit rock bottom, however you define it, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. Personally, I chose to land as an Avenger. “