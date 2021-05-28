Online Education – A Big Challenge for Teachers

By: Er. Ishfaq Khaliq

School is a place of knowledge that children experience and it is this atmosphere that gives them a chance to acquire various aspects of information in addition to initiating a healthy thought process and honing cognitive abilities. In today’s competitive world, education is a basic necessity after food, clothing and shelter and the process of education involves the mental, social, physical and economic aspect and ultimately forms the foundation of any society like the graphic. the growth of a given society depends on the quality of the education provided. Thus, schools play an important role in shaping the future of a nation by facilitating the overall development of its future citizens.

With the spread of COVID-19 across the world, many countries have ordered the closure of all educational institutions and therefore temporarily the closure of our schools and the switch to an Internet-oriented online education system. It is a necessity and one cannot dispute such an approach given the scale of the health crisis and the only way to continue the process of raising a child in these difficult times is online courses. The same goes for Kashmir where children are confined to their homes and teachers are making unremitting efforts to continue the education process through the online education system. Even though a large number of students as well as parents and teachers are not really happy with the system, but it is the need of the hour and cannot be blamed on any administration or government.

However, the situation has made it clear that changes need to be made to teacher training in the future and that an adequate system of structured measures needs to be put in place to manage the online education system. There must also be programs to familiarize students with the new system and only then can it be assumed that the move to online education can bear fruit. It is essential that teaching methodologies and the use of technology in place of face-to-face teaching are fully explained to all parties to the process and even parents might need guidance on this as well. .

In a place like Jammu and Kashmir where we only have 16 percent of our public school teachers trained enough to teach online, the question is how we can make this system productive. In addition, teachers also need time to learn, not just to teach. This is evident these days for teachers who are new to digital equipment and find it much more difficult to teach students online. We have the best quality material for educating our children on the Internet, but how to use it properly is the big question.

When it comes to the preparation, design and effectiveness of e-learning, we still do not have a clear understanding of the situation and need a lot of clarification and support. Kashmir, if technical constraints such as suitability of devices, internet connections and availability of bandwidth pose a serious challenge, we must point out the downsides of this switchover and call on our administration to understand the dilemma of students and teachers . In addition to this, we also need to understand that there is a significant portion of the population who does not enjoy economic stature like others and cannot afford smart gadgets to participate and be on par with others. children. No matter how simple we use technology to deliver online lessons, some children will be left behind in critical situations due to multiple causes such as poverty, migration, family issues, etc.

The education system is set to deal with a range of post-Covid issues ranging from a new burden on public schools due to the influx of students from low-cost private schools, as many of them will no longer be able to afford financial constraints. Students who have facilities to take online courses face barriers in terms of unavailability of physical space, which also applies to teachers who are expected to deliver online courses at home. There are also social barriers such as discrimination against girls, as they are expected to do household chores instead of attending online classes in the morning. In rural areas, boys are often expected to work on family farm land. All of these problems, and many more, will affect children enormously.

But, despite all the challenges, the pillars of education at J&K must stay one step ahead and help every student deliver a quality education so that our children do not suffer in the future. This will require unremitting efforts from the teacher and the support structure – are we ready for this?

The writer is Sr. Engineer at Al-NOOR AGRIFRESH PVT. LTD

