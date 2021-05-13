Online security bill called ‘state-backed censorship’ by activists

Campaigners called the online security bill “flawed” and “disastrous” for privacy and freedom of expression after the publication of the draft new internet security rules.

The bill will oblige companies to respect a duty of care towards their users, with the regulator Ofcom being able to collect hefty fines and even block access to non-compliant sites.

Larger platforms should also crack down on content deemed “legal but harmful”, including posts related to topics such as self-harm or those that contain misinformation.

But campaign groups have suggested that this approach is too vague and could lead to the erosion of free speech.

Mark Johnson, legal and policy manager of the online civil liberties and privacy group Big Brother Watch, said: “The online safety bill introduces state-backed censorship and surveillance on a scale never seen before in a liberal democracy.

“This bill is disastrous for the rights to privacy and freedom of expression online. The government is cracking down on vague categories of lawful speech. This could easily result in the silencing of marginalized voices and unpopular opinions.

“Parliament should completely remove lawful content from the scope of this bill and refocus on real policing rather than speech control.”

Jim Killock, executive director of the digital rights organization Open Rights Group, said the government’s approach of “treating online speech as inherently dangerous” and “demanding that the risks be eliminated under the threat of ‘massive fines’ would only lead to ‘overreaction and removal of content’.

Mr Killock said the bill’s approach was insufficient as it pushes platforms to monitor themselves rather than regulating them fully and independently.

“This is a flawed approach that does not attempt to bring offenders to justice,” he said.

“Instead, he’s trying to put the problem solely on the shoulders of the platforms. But Facebook is not the police and does not operate prisons.

“He is also pushing for legal content, including private messages sent through these platforms, to be monitored and searched for suspected risks. The idea that private messages should be regularly checked and reviewed is extraordinary.

“This is a litmus test for the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister in their commitment to the principles of free speech.

The government has defended its approach, with Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden calling the proposed laws “revolutionary” and the means “to usher in a new era of responsibility in technology and bring fairness and accountability to the world. online”.