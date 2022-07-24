Orji Kalu’s daughter is the new president of SUN Journal

July 24 (THEWILL) – Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu has stepped down as chairman of Sun Newspaper, which he founded more than 10 years ago. His position is none other than his first and favorite child, Neya, who has now taken on the position of President/Publisher of one of the country’s best-selling newspapers. Kalu, however, remains the founder of the newspaper.

While enjoying the honor conferred on him for the enormous task of steering the affairs of the newspaper, at least for the next decade, Neya promised to lead the country to greater heights while building on the solid foundations that have existed since its inception.

A graduate in law and finance from the University of Buckingham, England, Neya runs Base Coat, a chain of nail salons in Lagos. She is also Vice President of Sun Heavens Hotels and Resorts.

Neya was previously engaged to Chima Anyanso, a businessman and politician who was born in Abia, Lagos, a few years ago, but the marriage was called off following nasty stories from Chima. Both have since moved on and are married to their respective spouses. Neya has been married to businessman Lawrence Iyere since 2017.