Pandemic inspires Paisley sculpture built of toilet paper rolls

As people piled up toilet paper and paper towels at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Judi Bond had an idea.
The 67-year-old retired creative director of a Toronto advertising agency and her family have started saving paper rolls to make it into a sculpture of sorts, a symbol of life during the ongoing pandemic, a times a century.
While public health restrictions were lifted after the initial lockdown, she expanded her bubble to include other artists of paper scrolls found in her neighbors, eight in all who contributed to the sculpture.
“It has become kind of something that we have to focus on, a kind of joint effort that has given us direction and purpose and a little bit of humor during the lockdown,” Bond said in an interview on Wednesday. .
“Every time we listened to the news it seemed like there was new information or the information we were receiving was wrong. Or there was a lot of confusion,” Bond said.
“And so we decided that we were going to sculpt a horse jumping over a large hedge. And the obstacle was the virus.
Over the course of a year, they fashioned the horse and the hedge from rounds cut from rolls of brown and white cardboard and other materials. When pandemic restrictions allowed curbside pickup, take-out food containers and online order packaging joined the paper rolls as fancy artistic fodder.
The sculpture is about two meters long, one meter high and perhaps half a meter wide. This month, it’s on display at the Paisley Public Library as a testament to the creativity born out of the virus.
“We created a sculpture that sort of represents the obstacles of the virus, the ups and downs of the virus, the extended period of the virus and what was available to entertain us during that time,” Bond said.
There are some written explanations for people to better understand the meaning of the sculpture. And there is a call for others to write and submit their own pandemic stories, anonymously, to be included in the project.
The sculpture has already been photographed for the Bruce County Museum to include in its archives to preserve people’s experiences during the pandemic. Any personal stories submitted would be included there as well, Bond said.
“The thing with the sculpture is I think she says it’s the COVID shutdown, she says we’ve gotten over the worst. It gives everyone, I guess, a sanity release to express what they’ve been through and give voice to their own experience. And a method to free him and continue his life. “
She said she appreciates the creative expression but not the elitism that sometimes comes with it. She loves art for “the man who works everyday and somehow explains to him”. People are afraid to try art because they think they can’t do it, she said. But paper scroll sculptors aren’t artists either, she says.
She moved to Paisley because, she says, it’s “a beautiful, artistic little village, it’s a hidden gem and it’s a place that encourages individuality and creativity and we love our characters here.”