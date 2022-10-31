Paper Jack-o’-Lanterns for Kindergartens in Teacher’s Video Delight Internet

Construction paper pumpkins made by a kindergarten class are delighting the internet in a viral TikTok, even if the kids haven’t exactly followed suit.

TikTok user @ashanngraf shared the video on October 18 and has approached over 2.3 million views since then, plus over 317,000 likes and 10,000 comments for his video, captioned “1st Holiday Craft with my Kinders!”

The video opens with the example jack-o-lantern made by @ashanngraf to show young students what they would do – a smiling pumpkin made from strips of orange construction paper on a black background, complete with a wide goofy – smile in the eyes.

The rest of the video, set to a cover of Earth, Wind and Fire’s classic “September,” played poorly on the recorders, shows less-perfect but still adorable results. The kids’ versions might not have the orange stripes spaced evenly apart or might have way, way more teeth than expected, but they were still delicious.

“I like the kids versions better than the perfect version,” TikTokker @kathleenpikelake wrote in the top rated comment with over 10,000 likes.

“This is precisely why I love kindergarten,” @vparker50 wrote.

“These are all the stages my brain goes through during the day,” @bubbajay007 wrote.

“Kindergarten teacher here – this kind of activity is always my favorite! Thanks for the laugh!!!!” @julesgirl23 shared.

The clip even arrived on Twitter, share by @ruemcclammyhand, racking up an additional 8,000 views.

“Each one is amazing,” she wrote. “Do you tag me I’m the one looking like Halloween meat,” in reference to the beloved character from the Adult Swim series Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

While paper pumpkins are delicious, real pumpkin is the norm — and real pumpkins have been trending TikTok before. A trend last year saw people carving their pumpkins with pressure washers. The technique gives the carving a less straight and more natural look, with the added benefit of having the soapy water and pumpkin innards come out of the newly created mouth.

“The result was amazing,” said sculptor Jana Brown Newsweek at the time. “Especially to see it ooze, the kids loved that part.

“We injected food coloring into the second one to make him vomit green and it turned out super cool,” she added.

Others, however, chose to take their time with the more traditional carving methods and create very elaborate pumpkins. Artist Brent Pumpkins spoke to Newsweek in 2019 about some of her techniques — revealing that her Beyoncé pumpkin took over two hours to work well — but also urged people to keep in mind that the squash doesn’t stay around forever.

“I always tell people in a realistic way that it’s a piece of rotten squash. Don’t twist it. However, it’s all tough on social media,” Pumpkins said.

And when Halloween is over, a jack-o’-lantern can become compost, a bird feeder, or treats for animals at the local zoo.

Newsweek contacted @ashanngraf for comment.