Parents of Michigan boy accused of Oxford school shooting – Daily Local

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A prosecutor on Friday filed manslaughter charges against the parents of a teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they did not intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a scary drawing and message – “blood everywhere” – which was found on the boy’s desk.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have committed “egregious” acts, ranging from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned hours before the shooting, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

“I expect parents and everyone to show humanity and step in to stop a potential tragedy,” she said. “The conclusion I drew from this was that there was absolute reason to believe that this individual was dangerous and disturbed.”

By mid-afternoon, authorities said they were looking for the couple. Sheriff Mike Bouchard said their lawyer, Shannon Smith, had agreed to arrange for their arrest if charges were laid, but could not reach them.

Smith, however, said the Crumbleys were not on the run and had left town earlier in the week “for their own safety”.

“They are returning to the area to be brought to justice,” Smith told The Associated Press.

Earlier, the prosecutor had provided the most accurate account to date of the events leading up to the shooting, three days after four students were killed and others wounded at Oxford High School, some 50 kilometers away north of Detroit.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, came out of a bathroom with a gun, shooting students in the hallway, investigators said. He is accused as an adult of murder, terrorism and other crimes.

Under Michigan law, the manslaughter charge against parents can be prosecuted if authorities believe someone contributed to a situation where there was a high risk of injury or death.

In the United States, parents are rarely charged with school shootings involving their children, even though most minors get guns from the home of a relative or loved one, experts say.

School officials became concerned about young Crumbley on Monday, a day before the shooting, when a teacher saw him looking for ammunition on his phone, McDonald said.

Jennifer Crumbley was contacted and subsequently told her son in a text message, “Lol. I am not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught, ”according to the prosecutor.

On Tuesday, a teacher found a note on Ethan’s desk and took a photo. It was a drawing of a gun pointed at the words, “Thoughts will not stop.” Help me, ”McDonald said.

There was also a drawing of a bullet, she said, with words above: “Blood everywhere.”

Between the gun and the bullet was a person who appeared to have received two bullets and was bleeding. He also wrote: “My life is useless” and “The world is dead,” according to the prosecutor.

The school quickly had a meeting with Ethan and his parents, who were asked to put him in for consultation within 48 hours, McDonald said.

The Crumbleys did not ask their son about the gun or check his backpack and “resisted the idea of ​​their son leaving school at this point,” McDonald said.

Instead, the teenager returned to class and the shooting ensued.

“The idea that a parent could read these words and also know that their son had access to a deadly weapon they gave him is unacceptable – it is criminal,” said the prosecutor.

Jennifer Crumbley texted her son after the shooting, saying, “Ethan, don’t do it,” McDonald said.

James Crumbley called 911 to say a gun was missing from their home and Ethan could be the shooter. The gun had been kept in an unlocked drawer in the parents’ bedroom, McDonald said.

Ethan accompanied his father to purchase the gun on November 26 and posted pictures of the gun on social media, saying, “I just got my new beauty today,” said McDonald said.

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, Jennifer Crumbley wrote on social media that it was a “mom and son day to test out her new Christmas present,” the prosecutor said.

When asked at a press conference if the father could be accused of purchasing the gun for his son, McDonald said it would be the decision of federal authorities.

In a video message to the community on Thursday, the director of Oxford Community Schools said the high school looked like a “war zone” and would not be ready for weeks. Superintendent Tim Throne has repeatedly complimented students and staff for their response to violence.

He also acknowledged the meeting of Crumbley, parents and school officials. Throne didn’t provide any details but summed up by saying, “No discipline was warranted.”

McDonald was asked about the decision to keep Crumbley in school.

“Of course, he shouldn’t have gone back to that classroom. … I believe this is a universal position. I’m not going to chastise or attack, but yes, ”she said.

When asked if school officials could potentially be charged, McDonald said, “The investigation is ongoing.”

___

White reported from Detroit. Associated Press reporter Mike Householder in Detroit and David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, also contributed to this report.