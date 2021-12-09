Paytm obtains programmed banking status from Rbi; Equities rally, up 6%

As a scheduled payments bank, Paytm Payments Bank can now explore new business opportunities.

“The bank may participate in government and other large business tenders (RFPs), primary auctions, fixed and variable rate repo and reverse repo, as well as participation in a facility. marginal. The bank would now also be eligible to partner with government-run financial inclusion programs, ”Paytm said in a statement.

Earlier today, sentiment for the stock had taken a hit as RBI’s announcement to release a discussion paper on digital payment fees was seen as weighing on Paytm.

At 10:54 am, One 97 Communications shares were trading down 1.6% at Rs 1,529.75 on BSE. While the stock was up 3.2% to Rs 1,603.2 by 3:02 pm IST.

The discussion paper will cover all aspects related to the fees involved in various digital payment channels such as credit cards, debit cards, prepaid payment instruments (cards and wallets), UPI, etc. The paper will also solicit comments on issues related to convenience fees. , surcharges, etc., and the measures necessary to make digital transactions affordable for users and economically rewarding for providers.

This could be negative for fintechs like Paytm where the main revenue comes from payments and if wallet fees are regulated, while the cap on MDR credit cards could also impact expense based fee income. ICICI Direct Research said in a note to clients.

Macquarie also pointed out that the RBI’s move is a big risk for fintech companies.

Any cap on payment rates will negatively impact the company’s low payout margin, Macquarie said. The brokerage has a call for “underperformance” on the shares of Paytm.

The reduction in the cost of digital payments could stimulate more transactions which are said to be around 14 crore per day, and more than 50% of which are less than Rs 200 per transaction.

Earlier this month, Dolat Capital Market launched a hedge on Paytm shares with a ‘buy’ recommendation and a target price of Rs 2,500.

One 97 Communications is now positioned as a non-discretionary internet game, according to Dolat Capital Market.

The national brokerage house also said the entry multiple for Paytm may appear high, but it considers the multiple to be holding. On the contrary, the brokerage believes that valuations have the potential to rise as they attract investor interest given the strong growth, inclusive-driven evolutionary opportunity it offers and that too to the intersection of two largest sectors – finance and technology.