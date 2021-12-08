Penn State Global Seeks Nominations For Annual Faculty, Staff and Student Awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State Global is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Advancing Global Penn State Awards, including the inaugural Penn State Global Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as for the W. LaMarr Kopp International Faculty Award and the Ardeth and Norman Prize Frisbey for international students.

Recipients will be recognized at the Penn State Global Awards luncheon in the spring.

Advancing Penn State Global Prizes

The purpose of the Advancing Global Penn State Awards is to recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals and academic units of the University, including Commonwealth campuses, who have successfully achieved the goals of a Global Penn State.

There are six awards for the 2022 Awards Season. These exciting awards reflect the unprecedented moments we have experienced over the past two years and present, for the first time, a Lifetime Achievement Award. . All are invited to nominate a colleague or to nominate themselves. Applicants are encouraged to carefully review these new price descriptions at:

The Penn State Global Lifetime Achievement Award

Outstanding program award

Outstanding International Research Award

The Staff Award “Unsung Hero”

The price of the faculty at the start of a career

The Global Learning Instructor Award

The deadline for submitting online applications is January 20, 2022, and complete applications must be submitted by February 1, 2022.

W. LaMarr Kopp International Faculty Award and Ardeth and Norman Frisbey International Student Award

The Kopp and Frisbey Awards are designed to recognize those at Penn State who make extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the University’s international mission. Applicants for the Kopp Prize must be full-time faculty members, and applicants for the Frisbey Prize must be full-time students with non-immigrant status.

The W. LaMarr Kopp International Faculty Award recognizes a faculty member for excellence in leadership, engagement, and international education through research, teaching, and service. Last year, Michael Jacobson, professor of forest resources, received the faculty award.

Up to four international students (with non-immigrant status) will be selected for the Ardeth and Norman Frisbey Awards. Graduate and undergraduate students are encouraged to apply, considering students enrolled in any college program on any Penn State campus who have demonstrated exemplary contributions fostering international understanding.

Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the award descriptions at:

W. LaMarr Kopp International Faculty Award

Ardeth and Norman Frisbey International Student Award

The deadline for submitting online applications is January 20, 2022, and complete applications must be submitted by February 1, 2022.

If you have any questions about the nomination or application process, please email Wenjie Fu, [email protected]