Pennsylvania Legalizes Compensation for College Athletes | National and Global

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Governor Tom Wolf signed a law to allow college athletes in Pennsylvania to start earning money based on their fame and fame without fear of penalties from their school or athletic association.

As a result, Pennsylvania joins a growing number of states, including Texas and Florida, which are leading the way for athletes to earn money from their athletic achievements.

The Pennsylvania law was signed on Wednesday, the same day the NCAA changed its policy.

Under state law, schools and sports leagues cannot sanction college athletes for paying royalties for the sale of team jerseys, college team video games, or collectible cards. university team. College athletes can also hire financial advisers, lawyers or agents to negotiate contracts on their behalf.

Athletes must report contracts to their schools, and Pennsylvania law places limits on what athletes can do.

For example, Pennsylvania college athletes cannot earn compensation in connection with adult entertainment, alcohol, casinos, gambling, betting, tobacco, vaping, prescription drugs, or drugs. illegal drugs.

Pennsylvania law also allows schools to prohibit the remuneration of an athlete for activities that they deem to conflict with “existing institutional sponsorship agreements” or “institutional values”.

During this time, schools and sports leagues cannot be required to help student-athletes obtain compensation.

The NCAA interim measure came less than two weeks after the United States Supreme Court ruled against the association in a case involving education benefits.

This story has been corrected to show the bill was signed on Wednesday, not Thursday.