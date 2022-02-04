Plans Announced for Public Baseball Field and Park Improvements – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

NATCHEZ — Duncan Park’s three baseball diamonds could receive upgrades according to Natchez Parks and Recreation Manager Sanora Cole. The fields are in poor condition and need repairs, she said.

The first phase for the city to repair the ball diamonds would be to install sod in the infield to reduce the risk of injury and minimize maintenance. It is also possible to convert the entire baseball field into a grass surface.

“Turf doesn’t require as much maintenance as a dirt field,” Cole said. “We want our renovations to match those of anyone in the area. We want to make sure we’re doing it right. We want them to be the best baseball fields in Natchez. It’s a good experience for kids to play on the grass and it’s better for drainage.

At the moment, the city is in the planning phase of the project. They would like to renovate the fences on these grounds, improve the canoes by adding nets to protect children from foul balls and repair the bleachers in the park. She said they would like to add shade so parents and spectators can enjoy the game.

These upgrades would come as a result of the baseball field updates.

Additional park improvements

Natchez’s Concord, Jack Waithe, Oscella, North Natchez, Duncan and Children’s Playground Park on Madison Street could receive restroom upgrades, she said. The city is working on creating inclusive programming and organizing community events.

Alderman Valencia Hall said Parks and Recreation will host a father-daughter dance Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Natchez Community Center at 215 South Franklin Street. Tickets for the dance are $15 for the father and daughter pair and $5 for each additional daughter. Girls can be accompanied by their father, uncle, grandfather, stepfather or any other adult. Pre-registration is required for the event and those wishing to attend should call 601-446-2580.

Natchez will host a Shamrock Shuffle on March 18 for students with disabilities or cognitive delays. On April 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the town will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the north end of Natchez Cliff and a second Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Osceola Park.

“When you’re hosting community events, you want to bring something fun to the kids,” Cole said. “It’s an event to unify the city. I think what Natchez lacks is an element where an event is for everyone. We want to make sure that all of our citizens feel welcome. We want our event to be for everyone.