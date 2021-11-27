player with local ties continues to shine for Duquesne | News, Sports, Jobs

Nathan Dragisich, a graduate of West Allegheny High School with local ties, continues to shine in Division 1 Men’s College Soccer at Duquesne University. He recently finished his junior season at Duquesne and received the Atlantic-10, 2nd All-Conference Team honors. Duquesne qualified for the A-10 final for the first time since 2002. Dragisich started all 19 games for the Dukes and contributed five goals and five assists as Duquesne finished 10-7-2 for the season. Dragisich was also selected as a member of the All-Around Team for the A-10 Football Tournament at the Atlantic-10 Championships, which were held at St. Louis University. Nathan started all 43 games during his Duquesne career. He ended his career at West Allegheny High School as the all-time top scorer in program history and was named Gatorade, Pa. Player of the Year in his senior season in 2018. He led West Allegheny at his first Pennsylvania State Championship in 2018. He is majoring in Finance at Duquesne. Dragisich is the grandson of Weirton residents Ed and Donna DiBacco, and former Weirton Police Chief the late Nick Dragisich. Her parents are Brent and Malinda Dragisich. Brent graduated from Weir High in 1991 and Malinda graduated from Madonna in 1995. – Contributed

