Pope inadvertently cited Putin as blaming western Afghanistan war – Daily Local

By ARITZ PARRA

Madrid (AP) – Pope Francis has criticized the West’s involvement for 20 years in Afghanistan for foreigners trying to impose democracy.

In a radio interview broadcast Wednesday, the Pope asked him about the new political map emerging in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the United States and its Taliban allies after a 20-year war. One of the greatest politicians in the United States, ”said the German Chancellor.

“We must ignore the traditions of the people, intervene from the outside and end the irresponsible policy of building democracy in other countries,” the Pope said, using his own translation into Spanish. paddy field.

But the word was uttered by the Russian president last month during Merkel’s visit to Moscow.

In a meeting on August 20, Putin harshly criticized the West over Afghanistan, and the rapid cleansing of the country by the Taliban showed the West’s futility to implement its own vision of Afghanistan. democracy. Declared. Meanwhile, Chancellor Merkel urged Russia to use contacts with the Taliban to pressure Afghan citizens who helped Germany be allowed to leave Afghanistan.

In a press conference with Putin, Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “We have not achieved our goal due to the existence of another project, a collective position for the future of the Afghan people. It’s very straightforward. I want to say. “

“In our development cooperation efforts, we must say that we do not want to impose any system on Afghanistan,” she added. “But we found that millions of girls were happy to go to school and women could go. There are a lot of people in Afghanistan who are very unhappy with the current development. “

A Pope’s interview with Cadena COPE in Spain took place in the Vatican at the end of last week. A radio station belonging to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Spain broadcast the conference on Wednesday, saying the content had been reviewed by the Pope himself.

Francois also said that “all eventualities were not taken into account” when the Western allies left Afghanistan.

“I don’t know if there are any criticisms (of what happened during the withdrawal), but there has certainly been a lot of deception on the part of the new (Afghan) authorities,” the Pope said. “I say deceit or a lot of naivety.”

He believes the best Vatican diplomats have offered to engage in Afghanistan to make sure locals don’t suffer and to “pray” to Christians around the world in the face of events in Afghanistan. , Penalty, fasting, ”he said.

In an interview, Pope Francis answered direct questions about his health for the first time since undergoing bowel surgery in early July.

He said his body was well adapted to having parts of the colon removed, that he can now eat what he likes and is leading a “totally normal life”.

He expects the trip to Slovakia and Hungary from September 12-15 to be as busy as before and said he will continue to visit small European countries including Cyprus, Greece and Malta. ..

The Pope also said he hoped to attend and speak at the UN-sponsored COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

Associated Press reporters Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans from Berlin and Vladimir Isachenkov from Moscow contributed to this report.