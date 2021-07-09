Production of electric bicycles launched to fight pollution – Journal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s first locally made electric bicycles. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday kicked off production of electric motorcycles in the country and said the government was revising master plans for cities across the country to preserve green spaces and provide better civic amenities to residents.

“The launch of the electric motorcycle is a futuristic step because the government’s policy on electric vehicles (EVs) sets a direction for the future. The introduction of electric motorcycles is part of the Pakistani government’s five-year policy on electric vehicles 2020-2025, approved last year, ”the prime minister said at the ceremony to launch the production of electric motorcycles.

He said the electric vehicle policy was part of a larger initiative to make the country clean and green. “Electric vehicles, especially electric motorcycles as they are used more, will have to be introduced in cities to fight against pollution,” added the Prime Minister.

“When you decide to keep your air, your water and your cities clean, you have to take initiatives like the 10 billion tsunami program,” he said, adding that Pakistan was one of the few countries to have minimal tree cover.

PM says city master plans are under review; reviews the development progress of Agri Dashboard

The main features of the EV policy include a gradual transition of the automotive industry, as it would cover two and three wheelers and heavy duty vehicles offering incentives to manufacturers.

The E-Bike, launched by the Prime Minister, was manufactured by a Pakistani company, Jolta Electric, and is considered a major step towards the electrification of the country’s auto industry.

The E-Bike, which will be available in various models – including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty and JE-Sports Bike – is energy efficient , can be charged overnight and has features such as no clutch or gears and low maintenance.

Different models of Jolta E-Bikes have different speed specifications from 10km to 60km per hour and can cover a distance of 60km to 100km after full charge.

Jolta EV, an initiative of AUJ Technologies Private Limited, the EV technology provider, has designed key components of electric vehicle kits for two, three and four wheels. He has accumulated five years of product design, development and manufacturing experience in China.

The prime minister said that another measure taken by the government to increase tree cover was the creation of national parks.

He said it was the first time Pakistan’s measures to improve the environment were recognized internationally.

“The world now recognizes Pakistan as one of the few countries to lead the campaign against global warming,” he noted with satisfaction.

Mr. Khan stressed the need for long-term planning, calling it crucial for a country’s progress. “Countries that have progressed have thought about the future,” he said, giving the example of China.

The prime minister said that if a country’s policies continued to shift from election to election, the country would have no roadmap for the future. “Policies must be designed for the long term so that we leave a roadmap for future generations,” he added.

Master plans for cities

The prime minister said the government was preparing master plans for cities and regretted that tree cover, even in Islamabad, had declined significantly over the years due to a lack of planning.

“Therefore, we are developing master plans for cities, and some of these plans should be completed in six months, focusing on water treatment, waste disposal and installation of waste treatment plants. waste, ”he said.

Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting on the status of Agri Dashboard and Monitoring Dashboard for agreements signed during his overseas visits.

The meeting was informed that with real-time statistics on demand and consumption, the Agri dashboard for agricultural commodities would help the government to identify and avoid a food crisis in a timely manner.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf briefed the meeting on the dashboard set up to monitor the implementation of agreements with foreign leaders.

Meanwhile, opposition leader in Sindh Haleem’s Assembly Adil Sheikh called Prime Minister Khan and discussed the overall political situation in the province.

In a meeting with retired Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority chairman Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider, the prime minister appreciated the pace of development work that has continued despite the pandemic.

Posted in Dawn, July 9, 2021