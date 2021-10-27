Projectile recovered from the director’s shoulder – Daily Local

By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO

SANTA FE, NM (AP) – Authorities in New Mexico said Wednesday they recovered a lead projectile that was allegedly fired from the weapon used in the fatal shooting on set.

Investigators discussed their initial findings on the shooting in which actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun, killing a director of photography and injuring the director.

Tests are underway to determine whether the lead projectile recovered from director Joel Souza’s shoulder was fired from the pistol – a long Colt revolver – used by Baldwin. Two other seized firearms include a single-action revolver which may have been modified and a plastic propeller pistol which has been described as a revolver.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it was too early to say whether charges would be laid. He also noted that 500 rounds – a mixture of blank bullets, dummy bullets, and live bullets – were found during the search for the set.

The sheriff declined to comment on how the rounds went.

Investigators said they would also follow up on reports of other incidents involving misfire with firearms used on set.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators could not say whether it was negligence or from whom at this point.

The sheriff and the district attorney both said they would not rush to judge and that further investigation was needed.

The shooting has baffled Hollywood professionals and sparked calls to better regulate guns on set or even ban them in the age of seamless computer-generated imagery. Court records indicate that a deputy warden grabbed the gun from a cart and indicated the gun was safe by shouting “cold pistol”.

The film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, said she checked the dummy bullets on filming day to make sure there were no ‘hot’ bullets. She also told a detective that while the weapons used in the filming were locked away during a crew’s lunch break, ammunition was left on an unsecured cart, according to a search warrant released Wednesday ahead of the press conference. .

Gutierrez Reed told a detective that no live ammunition was ever kept on the set.

Assistant director David Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin before filming, said Gutierrez Reed usually opened the gun hatch and spun the drum, though he can’t remember if she had done so before the shoot. filming. He said he only remembered seeing three rounds in the gun.

After the shooting, Halls brought the gun to Gutierrez and said he saw five cartridges in the gun, at least four of which were “dummy” cartridges indicated by a hole in the side and a cap on the cartridge. . Halls said there was also a case in the pistol which did not have a cap and did not have a hole indicating it was a dummy.

“David indicated that the incident was not a deliberate act,” according to the warrant.

The warrant was issued Wednesday to search a truck that was used on the plateau.

SANTA FE, NM (AP) – Investigators plan to discuss their initial findings on Wednesday in the fatal shooting on set in which Alec Baldwin fired a gun used on set, killing a director of photography and hurting the director.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies press conference promises investigators’ first detailed public comments on the murder of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal at a ranch in New -Mexico.

The October 21 sequence of events baffled Hollywood professionals and sparked calls to better regulate guns on set or even ban them in the age of seamless computer-generated imagery.

Court records indicate that a deputy warden, Dave Halls, grabbed the gun from a cart and handed it to Baldwin, indicating the gun was safe and shouting “cold gun”. But it was loaded with live ammunition, according to a written affidavit from a detective.

Baldwin, 63, who is known for his roles in “30 Rock,” “The Departed” and “The Hunt for Red October” as well as his impression of then-President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” described murder as a “tragic accident”.

Carmack-Altwies told The Associated Press ahead of the press conference that the investigation was still in its infancy – far from any decision on whether to lay criminal charges.

She said those involved in the production were cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors would not fully examine the evidence until an initial investigation by the sheriff’s office was completed.

The weapon Baldwin used was one of three that a gun specialist, or “gunsmith,” had placed on a cart outside the building where a scene was rehearsed, according to court records.

Director Joel Souza, who stood behind Hutchins and was injured, told investigators there should never be live bullets present near the scene.

Authorities seized three black revolvers, gun belts with holsters, boxes of ammunition, a fanny pack with ammunition, several casings and worn clothing and swabs of what was believed to be blood .

The production of “Rust” has been beset by labor disputes since the beginning of October. Hours before filming, several members of the film crew left the set amid disagreement over working conditions, including safety procedures.

Baldwin in his role as an actor seemed unlikely to be held criminally or civilly responsible for the tragedy. As a producer, however, he’s one of a long list of film associates who might face some sort of liability.

Concerns have been expressed about Halls’ safety record by colleagues on two previous productions. Halls did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Rust Movie Productions, the production company, said it is cooperating with Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and conducting its own internal review of the proceedings with the production shutdown.

This story has been updated to correct the date of the fatal shooting as October 21.