Pssst: Here is a journal tip





The couple and their two children had just enjoyed a good meal at a local Mexican restaurant. The children doused their spicy delicacies with soft drinks; adults avoided beer or margaritas, opting for good old H2O instead.

Everyone had a good time. When the check arrived – let’s call it $ 65 for the sake of the round numbers – Ma and Pa added a standard 20 percent tip: $ 13.

Think about it for a moment. Yes the food was good and the service was prompt with eye contact and smiles. In all, the family enjoyed the activity for about an hour.

So why are we making a big deal out of this simple snapshot? For a bit of hindsight, that’s all.

While the money doesn’t grow on a tree in this family’s backyard, the breadwinners were quick to express their gratitude to the waiter for $ 13. It’s $ 13 for delivery which took a few minutes.

Because you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re a Coeur d’Alene or Post Falls Press subscriber, and now you see where it’s heading.

Perspective.

Independent contractors, the people who work for themselves, deliver The Press to your aisle every day except Monday, when a digital edition hits your inbox around 1 a.m. Newspaper management has increased what it pays these contractors for each newspaper they deliver. Yet with expensive vehicles and their repairs and gasoline prices swallowing up larger chunks of hard cash, newspaper carriers, like food service workers, could certainly benefit from additional generosity. .

What is their service worth to you? If you appreciate the person who delivers fresh, undamaged product every night while you sleep, consider adding a tip to your monthly payment. Since it’s the holiday season, it’s a particularly good time to say “thank you” with a healthy tip.

If you’re not sure how to make sure your carrier gets this reward, call The Press at 208-664-0220. While on the phone with customer service, feel free to ask about the newspaper’s Easy Pay option and its new Forever Rate. The Forever Rate of $ 26.50 per month guarantees that you will never pay more than that as long as you remain a subscriber. In these times of rampant inflation, the price of your newspaper subscription, at least, will never go up.

And yes, you can create a one-time or an ongoing tip for your carrier while you’re at it.