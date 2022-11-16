

The Miller Sunset Pavilion, located along Park Avenue in Winona Lake, is featured Tuesday night. People can skate for free on its rink from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Photo by Leah Sander, InkFreeNews



WINONA LAKE – The public is invited to skate for free at the Miller Sunset Pavilion ice rink on Saturday, November 19.



This was shared at the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday.



The K21 Health Foundation is sponsoring skating on Saturday, the pavilion’s grand opening day along Park Avenue in Winona Lake. People can enjoy the activity from noon to 8 p.m.



The public is also invited to attend the grand opening of the Miller Sunset Pavilion at 2 p.m. today.



Saturday’s grand opening coincides with The Village at Winona’s tree lighting ceremony and other Christmas events.



The tree lighting is expected to take place around 6:15 to 6:30 p.m., said village general manager Nick Hauck. It’s by LetterWood.



There will be train rides around the island from around 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., he added.



“We will have ornaments made under the central village pavilion (in the brick alley),” he said. This should be 3:30-6:30 p.m., with carol singers in the village at that time.



People can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and see Santa Claus from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The event includes a toy drive for Toys for Tots, with people invited to bring in new, unwrapped items.