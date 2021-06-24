Purdue University Global awards scholarships to students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Regina Otero chose to work in autism because she has a granddaughter with an intellectual disability. The Albuquerque, New Mexico resident will graduate from Purdue University Global in August with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Applied Behavior Analysis.

On June 15, Otero was one of 18 Purdue Global students who received Purdue Day of Giving Completion scholarships.

“Autism work interested me because of my granddaughter and it helped me understand better,” Otero said. “I wanted extra income and found my niche. I will be able to improve myself, my children, my grandchildren and my mother. Seeing my growth makes me feel good.

“The purse will relieve me of a great burden. Everyone at Purdue Global has been so wonderful and helpful.

Each of the Purdue Day of Giving Completion Scholarship recipients have a GPA of at least 3.0 and are within 30 credits of graduation from any of Purdue Global’s eligible programs. The recipients are:

Cathleen Bailey, BS, Health Information Management; Little Rock, Arkansas.

Erin Blackmer, BS, Business Administration – New Media / Internet Marketing; Millington, Michigan.

Veronica Diaz, School of Health Sciences.

Rommy Echeverria, BS, Criminal Justice – Forensic Psychology; Stevenson Ranch, California.

Ladana Hunter, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; Springs House, Missouri.

Kasey Killeen, BS, Health Care Administration; Middletown, New Jersey.

Daniel Kizale, BS, addiction psychology; Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Fox Millinder, BS, Criminal Justice – Forensic Psychology; Millersville, Pennsylvania.

Regina Otero, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Cloey Pippert, BS nursing; Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Tarantino Rogers, BS, Information Technology – Network Administration; Monroe, North Carolina.

Sydney Speetzen, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; Davenport, Iowa.

Dara Staggs, BS, Nutrition; Conroe, Texas.

Janet Taylor, BS, Accounting; Salem, Connecticut.

Rachel Todd, S., Criminal Justice – Crime Scene Investigation; Cincinnatus, New York.

Bethany Vitaro, BS, Health Care Administration; York, Pennsylvania.

Lydia Williams, BS, Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis; Warner Robins, Georgia.

Gregory Woods, BS, Nutrition; La Habra, California.

The most recent Purdue Day of Giving – Purdue University’s system-wide one-day fundraising effort – raised a record $ 100,442 out of 1,444 gifts for Purdue students Global on April 28.

