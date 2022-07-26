Renowned local entertainer charged with criminal endangerment





Renowned local landscaper Nicholas Oberling is facing a criminal endangerment charge in Flathead County District Court for allegedly wiring his loved one’s shower soap dish to inflict electric shocks on him.

Oberling was listed as in the county jail late Tuesday afternoon after being booked over the weekend. According to court documents, authorities arrested him after responding to a June 23 report of an assault at a US 2 building in Hungry Horse.

Deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office found a partially exposed wire running from a soap dish in the home’s shower through drywall and to an outlet on the other side, according to court documents. At this end, the wire was bent around another set of partially stripped wires that were plugged into an outlet.

The woman who met the deputies at the door identified herself as Oberling’s future ex-signer. She told MPs she received a ‘big shock’ when she took her soap while taking a shower earlier. When she grabbed it with her other hand, she was shocked again, according to court documents.

As she dropped the soap in the bottom of the shower, she noticed the thread running through the soap dish, she said.

She reported calling Oberling soon after. Oberling reportedly came over and admitted trying to shock her. He then tried to take her phone, which resulted in a fight, she told deputies.

Oberling owns Glacier Fine Art, also located in the United States at Hungry Horse, and is known for its artwork featuring Glacier National Park. A staple of the Flathead Valley for decades, he spent 11 years on the board of the Hockaday Museum of Art.

According to his studio’s website, he studied at the Art Students League of New York.

Oberling’s appearance before Judge Robert Allison is scheduled for August 11.