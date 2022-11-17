Republicans set to ramp up pressure on Biden administration’s foreign deals

Congressional investigators are poised to ratchet up the heat on the Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions now that Republicans control the House, according to the new Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, who told the Free Washington Beacon in an extensive interview that the administration’s dealings with China, Russia and Iran will become the focus of multiple investigations.

Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas), the top Republican on the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Republicans will now be able to uncover information about the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, its sale of technology to arms to China and whether President Joe Biden took advantage of his son’s business connections, among other issues.

“We’re going to have hammers, we’re going to have subpoena power,” McCaul told the Free tag.

As a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, McCaul led investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the deadly evacuation from Afghanistan and the administration’s relationship with communist China. But without subpoena power, Democrats and the administration have been able to obstruct those investigations. Now that power has shifted, McCaul said he was ready to “fully exercise” the committee’s jurisdiction by relaunching a series of investigations into all aspects of the Biden administration’s foreign relations.

McCaul, a former counterterrorism and national security chief for the U.S. attorney’s office in Texas, who was reelected this month to his 10th term in Congress, said China would be a top priority for Congress. The legislator told the Free tag that he is in possession of documents showing that the Biden administration granted export licenses for $60 billion in American goods for sale to Huawei, a major Chinese Communist Party tech company known to be at the forefront of the regime’s spy apparatus. Another $40 billion in exports have been approved for SMIC, another CCP tech giant that produces computer chips.

These sales were approved by the Bureau of Industry and Security, a little-known bureau of the Commerce Department. In the past six months, McCaul said, that office has refused less than 1% of export licenses offered for China. This information is consistent with recent reports revealing that China has reinforced its hypersonic missile program with American technology purchased from companies that receive support from the American government.

McCaul said he would shine a light on the Office of Industry and Security and would be “focused like a laser” on the China sales office’s approval.

“Why are we exporting to China the technology that they use to build their hypersonic weapons? Why are we exporting all this material – aerospace technology, satellite technology – that allowed them to build their military apparatus? They are stealing it , but we don’t? I don’t have to sell it to them,” McCaul said.

Another focus will be China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a CCP tool used to subjugate developing countries. China gives countries, including many in Africa, low-interest loans that end up leaving the nation indebted to the CCP, which uses this presence to exploit the countries’ resources, such as precious metals.

“We have to compete with China. We can’t just say they’re bad,” McCaul said. “It’s a great power competition.” To that end, he will seek to strengthen the American International Development Finance Corporation, which Congress created to stimulate private investment around the world. The company, McCaul said, is not being used “as Congress intended,” and he plans to revamp it with a specific eye to counter China’s Belt and Road initiative.

The Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan will also be back in the spotlight.

McCaul, who led a minority inquiry into the matter, said the administration was blocking congressional investigators by hiding dozens of documents that detail the fall of Afghanistan in real time. McCaul said he had already hit the Biden administration with a document preservation request and would use the Foreign Affairs Committee to reinvigorate its investigation into the matter.

As Afghanistan fell to Taliban control, McCaul said, US intelligence indicated that Russia was gathering forces near Ukraine. “It’s a cause and effect piece. It wasn’t a matter of if, but when,” McCaul said. The foreign policy failures of the Biden administration created a domino effect that began in Afghanistan.

Now, “if we are successful in Ukraine, it’s a deterrent against President Xi’s invasion of Taiwan,” McCaul said, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping. As head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, McCaul will have the power to drag Biden administration officials before Congress to grill them on the situation in Ukraine, as well as the administration’s efforts to counter Russian aggression. .

McCaul also seeks to increase US efforts to counter Iran, a key ally of China and Russia. As the Biden administration hopes to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, McCaul said priority must shift to supporting Iranian citizens protesting to overthrow the extremist regime.

“Instead of seizing the moment, joining them and helping them, this administration, because they are so preoccupied with the Iran deal…is ignoring this one,” McCaul said. “We have a great opportunity to seize the momentum.”

McCaul said he would lead efforts to pressure the State Department to increase its support for protesters, such as providing protesters with internet services so they can organize against the regime. This, he said, will also help the world obtain hard evidence detailing the regime’s killings and brutal imprisonment of dissidents.

Another priority that is sure to make headlines is McCaul’s focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which appears to contain evidence of shady business deals involving Joe Biden during his tenure as vice president. Along with the House Oversight Committee, McCaul hopes to gather evidence that could be used to expose the elder Biden.

“We’re not going to shoot blanks and start talking about impeachment,” McCaul said. “We have to build the case. There is a lot of fire to smoke when you look at these financial transactions that were facilitated by the father, given his role as vice-president. The question is, does the father have any benefited financially?”