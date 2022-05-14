Review of daily front pages of Nigerian newspapers | Saturday, May 14, 2022

Naija News examines the major events making the headlines in Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The punch: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a quiet investigation into the finances of the country’s 18 political parties and their presidential candidates. This followed huge fees paid for expression of interest and nomination forms by aspirants vying for various elective positions in the parties.

The Guardian: Further convictions followed yesterday’s murder of a 200-level student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel Yakubu, last Thursday, for alleged blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

This day: The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) and the UK government have condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, by fanatical students from the same school for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in a Whatsapp message.

The nation: Twenty-five of the 29 presidential candidates who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are now in the frame to face the party’s selection panel later today after submitted their completed forms at press time last night.

Saturday SUN: An attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to drop the rotation of their presidential tickets to the South in 2023 would endanger the unity of Nigeria and the current democratic system. This was the view of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere. Reacting to the dumping of zoning by the two major parties, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) Secretary General Dr. Kunle Olajide said it was a dangerous development capable of jeopardizing national democracy.

Saturday Independent: With President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet now exhausted by the resignation of at least 10 of them, the president has unveiled his intention to fill the vacant ministerial posts.

