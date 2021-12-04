Review of the daily homepages of Nigerian newspapers | Saturday, December 4, 2021

Naija News examines the main events making headlines in Nigerian national newspapers today Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress are scrambling to host the party’s national convention slated for February 2022, inquiries by Saturday PUNCH have revealed.

As COVID-19 continues to ravage humanity across the globe, Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire stressed the need to strengthen Nigeria’s health security architecture to ensure the nation is ready at all times. to detect and respond effectively to new variants and other epidemics. The Guardian reports.

A storm erupted following the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, on Tuesday.

As the family allege foul play, school authorities claim the boy was injured while playing soccer. The nation reports.

According to Daily trust, a a request to reopen Madobai Primary School was submitted in mid-November to the authorities of the Kankara local government area in Katsina state

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi on Friday denied plans to return to his former party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), one of the Independent Saturday said.

Tribune reports that relatives of protesters who were allegedly shot dead at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020 during nationwide street protests against police brutality have hired a prominent lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, to fight against their cause.

Thanks for reading, all for today, see you tomorrow for a Nigerian newspaper review.