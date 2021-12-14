Review of the daily homepages of Nigerian newspapers | Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Naija News examines the main events making headlines in Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

As many as 3,125 innocent people have been killed and 2,703 kidnapped by bandits in northern Nigeria over the past 11 months, a total of The punch showed.

In such an anti-climax, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, which had been prepared to assert a retaliatory travel ban imposed on Nigeria last week by the United Kingdom (UK), the Canada and Saudi Arabia, yesterday, postponed its delivery until its next meeting on Monday, December 20. The Guardian reveals.

The federal government yesterday, Avant-garde reports, sent a strong warning to the four countries that recently placed Nigeria on their “red list” following the discovery of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

According to Daily trustMinister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said Nigerians would pay more taxes.

There was confusion early Monday morning as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) blocked international carriers from airlifting Nigerians to Dubai or any of its seven emirates, Daily Independent reports.

At least one person has died in the UK after contracting the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death worldwide from the rapid spread of the strain, Tribune reports.

Thanks for reading, all for today, see you tomorrow for a Nigerian newspaper review.